Trump Fed Pick Missed Almost Half of Bank Board Meetings

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve, economic commentator Judy Shelton, has amassed a spotty attendance record on the board of the European development bank where she serves as U.S. envoy.

Ms. Shelton missed 11 of 26 board meetings, or 42%, of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, or EBRD, in her first year as the U.S. representative, according to minutes of the meetings. That is a greater share than her predecessor and all but two of the bank's 23 current directors.

Her U.S. predecessor at the bank, Obama administration appointee Scott Allen, missed four of the board's 27 meetings, or 15%, during his tenure, which lasted a bit longer than a year.

Mr. Trump said July 2 he planned to nominate Ms. Shelton and St. Louis Fed research director Christopher Waller to fill two vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board of governors. Analysts said then the two candidates likely stood a better chance of winning Senate confirmation than two of the president's earlier Fed picks -- conservative pundit Stephen Moore and past Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain -- who withdrew from consideration earlier this year after GOP lawmakers expressed opposition to them, citing concerns about their backgrounds and qualifications.

While Ms. Shelton was easily confirmed for her current role, her performance as an EBRD board director could raise questions in addition to the typical queries about the economy and financial regulation she would likely face during confirmation hearings if Mr. Trump formally nominates her for the Fed job.

Based in London, the EBRD was established after the Cold War to help former Communist countries make the transition to market economies. It lends and invests billions of dollars per year across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, supporting initiatives in energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and other sectors.

Directors of the bank are appointed by the governments of shareholder nations and receive annual salaries of about $200,000 a year. The board meets roughly every two weeks to sign off on major loans and investments, among other activities.

As the largest shareholder, the U.S. sometimes uses its 10% stake in the bank to advance broader diplomatic and geopolitical goals. In 2014, directors representing the U.S. and its allies pressured the EBRD to stop making new investments in Russia -- the bank's biggest destination for funding -- following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The U.S. also quashed an incipient plan by some bank officials to expand into Iran in recent years.

Treasury Department staffers in London typically attend EBRD board meetings when the U.S. director is absent. But directors tend to hold more sway, particularly when fault lines emerge, a former official said.

Ms. Shelton said in an emailed response to questions that scheduling conflicts prevented her from attending a number of meetings but added that she coordinates closely with the Treasury adviser who represents the U.S. when she is absent. While she didn't attend any of the EBRD's three board meetings in April, when her name surfaced as a possible candidate for a Fed job, she said she was present throughout the bank's five-day annual meeting in May.

"When I have not been physically present at Board meetings, it has often coincided with appointments in DC at Treasury and/or other agencies of government concerned with EBRD matters," Ms. Shelton said. "It has also been necessary for me on occasion to accompany the EBRD President for meetings with Treasury and other officials in DC as well as meet with various individuals at the time of the annual IMF/World Bank meetings in DC."

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington took place April 12-14, a period in which the EBRD board didn't hold any meetings.

A few GOP senators have raised questions about her monetary policy positions.

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) said last week that Ms. Shelton's longtime support for returning to a monetary system backed by gold "seems to me to be an outlier position." But Ms. Collins said both candidates appeared academically qualified.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which holds confirmation hearings for Fed board nominees, said Ms. Shelton noted that her recent calls for lower interest rates contrast with her past record of supporting tight money.

"If this is a time to cut rates, then I'd hate to see the time to raise them," Mr. Cramer said last week. But he added that changing views alone aren't disqualifying. "Intellectually curious people evolve in their thought," he said. "Lots of Republicans who used to be conservatives are now populists, as an example."

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com