Trump Hasn't Killed the Global Trade System. -2

U.S. and domestic concerns have prompted Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Britain and Canada to restrict or consider restricting Huawei equipment in their telecom infrastructure, in particular for the next 5G mobile phone standard.

The U.S. is also seeking to wall China off from future trade deals. It insisted the pact replacing Nafta include a clause letting the U.S. quit if either Canada or Mexico signs a free-trade agreement with a "non-market economy," i.e., China.

This realignment is fraught with risks -- for the U.S., China and the broader global economy -- beyond any short-term hit to growth.

The first goes to the heart of Mr. Trump's goal. If his aim is to hold back China's advance, economists predict he will fail. China's innovative capacity has expanded dramatically. China now accounts for 18.6% of articles in international scientific journals, according to one study, and nearly a quarter of global venture-capital investment, according to another.

Indeed, some China experts fear that the U.S., by adopting a more adversarial approach, weakens China's reformers and strengthens its nationalist factions, making conflict more likely. They predict China will intensify its pursuit of technological self-sufficiency.

Tom Linebarger, chief executive of engine maker Cummins Inc., represents the Business Roundtable, which supports a crackdown on China's discriminatory trade practices but not a decoupling of the two economies. "The only thing worse than an unlevel playing field is no playing field at all," Mr. Linebarger said.

Persuading other countries to hold China at arm's length will be harder than containing the Soviet Union. China accounts for 11% of world exports, whereas the Soviet Union in the 1980s accounted for less than 3%, not counting to Eastern Europe. China is 22% of Japanese imports and exports; the Soviet Union was less than 1%. Many of China's close neighbors depend far more, economically, on China than on the U.S.

"The assumption behind some of the cold war, containment, decoupling rhetoric you hear rests on a fallacy -- that such a strategy is deliverable in the 21st century given the integrated nature of the global economy and the role of China," said Kevin Rudd, a former Australian prime minister who now heads the Asia Society Policy Institute think tank.

U.S. officials note that China's aid, such its Belt and Road infrastructure program, often saddles recipients with debt. Yet the U.S. offers no alternative, said Mr. Rudd.

Some of Mr. Trump's trade policies undermine the united front he wants against China. He hasn't sworn off protectionism against U.S. allies, promising to withdraw from Nafta even if its replacement isn't ratified by Congress. His steel and aluminum tariffs, most of which remain in place, outraged such allies as Canada.

U.S. officials play down such frictions as easily worked out. Abroad, they are seen as more serious. Canadian ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaugton said he told U.S. trade negotiators that if Mr. Trump carried through on his threatened 25% tariff on Canadian autos, it would fundamentally change bilateral relations for the worse for years to come. In a letter accompanying Nafta's replacement, the U.S. agreed not to levy the tariffs.

Even among advocates of decoupling with China, a recurrent worry is that the current administration isn't up to the task. Said the American Enterprise Institute's Mr. Scissors: "We can blow this. And if we blow it, we'll get a world economy that's poorer than it should be, with all the distortions and inconsistencies that come from unpredictable U.S. policy."

