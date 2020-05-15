Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- President Trump hasn't ruled out additional economic relief for states and cities grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, as long as it doesn't constitute what he considers a "bailout," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday.

Mr. Hassett said that administration officials are monitoring real-time economic conditions in states that have begun to lift stay-at-home orders and have allowed businesses to reopen. It's too soon to know whether the $3 trillion in spending Congress has authorized over the past couple of months will be enough to deal with the crisis, though officials should have a better idea in a few weeks, he said, adding that he believes the early data are encouraging.

"We've hit the economy with a massive positive stimulus and now we're going to see how it's working," Mr. Hassett said in an online question-and-answer session with The Wall Street Journal. "The president is absolutely open to negotiating another policy response, but we want it to be data-driven; we don't want to be flailing about blindly."

House Democrats unveiled a plan this week to provide roughly $1 trillion to help cities and states plug gaping budget deficits in the coming months as their tax revenue plummets and spending on safety-net programs increases.

While Republicans in Congress have balked at the request, Mr. Hassett said Mr. Trump is open to discussing more money for states, but he said "the one thing he has taken off the table is fixing old problems."

"The president doesn't have any tolerance for using the short-run crisis as an excuse to have American taxpayers bail out states that haven't necessarily had their act together," he said.

If economic activity picks up quickly, as policy makers hope, there might not be a need for another large relief package, Mr. Hassett suggested. The longer state and local economies remain closed amid the pandemic, the greater the risk of long-term unemployment and business bankruptcies, which could exacerbate the economic downturn, he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the White House and Congress this week to spend more money to ensure their initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic downturn isn't squandered.

"There is a growing sense that the recovery may come more slowly than we would like...and that may mean that it's necessary for us to do more," Mr. Powell said Wednesday during an online speech and question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hassett played down the suggestion that Mr. Powell was calling on Congress and the White House to do more. "Powell and the White House are in exactly the same place," he said, "which is we're going to do something that's science-based [and] data-driven."

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERLI JUCKER -0.67% 37 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
REVENUE GROUP 0.00% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pConsumer Cos Up Despite Dire Retail Sales Data On Reopening Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Marko Mihaljevic v. Republic of Croatia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/35)
PU
05:05pHealth Care Up Amid Covid Treatment Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:04pTSX rises 0.89% to 14,638.90
RE
05:03pIndustrials Down After April Factory Data Is Worst On Record -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:02pTreasury Yields Rise on Consumer Sentiment Data -- Update
DJ
04:49pTrump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says
DJ
04:45pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : DOJ Provides Guidance for U.S. Pork Industry Response to COVID Crisis
PU
04:40pHouse Republican backs use of tax incentives to pull companies to U.S. from China
RE
04:40pBY THE NUMBERS | Facts and figures on the steel used at the Downtown Stadium
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
3BP PLC : Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first quarter loss, sees 10% oil output cuts in 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group