Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- President Trump hasn't ruled out additional economic relief for states and cities grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, as long as it doesn't constitute what he considers a "bailout," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday.

Mr. Hassett said that administration officials are monitoring real-time economic conditions in states that have begun to lift stay-at-home orders and have allowed businesses to reopen. It's too soon to know whether the $3 trillion in spending Congress has authorized over the past couple of months will be enough to deal with the crisis, though officials should have a better idea in a few weeks, he said, adding that he believes the early data are encouraging.

"We've hit the economy with a massive positive stimulus and now we're going to see how it's working," Mr. Hassett said in an online question-and-answer session with The Wall Street Journal. "The president is absolutely open to negotiating another policy response, but we want it to be data-driven; we don't want to be flailing about blindly."

House Democrats unveiled a plan this week to provide roughly $1 trillion to help cities and states plug gaping budget deficits in the coming months as their tax revenue plummets and spending on safety-net programs increases.

While Republicans in Congress have balked at the request, Mr. Hassett said Mr. Trump is open to discussing more money for states, but he said "the one thing he has taken off the table is fixing old problems."

"The president doesn't have any tolerance for using the short-run crisis as an excuse to have American taxpayers bail out states that haven't necessarily had their act together," he said.

The bipartisan National Governors Association has asked for an unrestricted $500 billion for states, and some governors have said they may need to lay off first responders and teachers if Congress doesn't help.

Illinois officials also have asked Congress for more than $40 billion, including $10 billion to help its struggling pension programs.

Mr. Trump sounded a skeptical note on state relief late last month, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) accused aid proposals of being a "blue state bailout" for troubled pension funds in large Democratic-controlled states.

If economic activity picks up quickly, as policy makers hope, there might not be a need for another large relief package, Mr. Hassett suggested. The longer state and local economies remain closed amid the pandemic, the greater the risk of long-term unemployment and business bankruptcies, which could exacerbate the economic downturn, he said.

The administration continues to anticipate a rapid economic recovery starting in the third quarter, Mr. Hassett said, saying its expectations are in line with projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said it expects the economy to grow in the second half of the year, following a 12% contraction in the second quarter. For the year as a whole, it expects the economy to shrink 5.6% from last year.

"The president thinks the second half will be strong, and then next year will be really, really strong," Mr. Hassett said.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the White House and Congress this week to spend more money to ensure their initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic downturn isn't squandered.

"There is a growing sense that the recovery may come more slowly than we would like...and that may mean that it's necessary for us to do more," Mr. Powell said Wednesday during an online speech and question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hassett played down the suggestion that Mr. Powell was calling on Congress and the White House to do more. "Powell and the White House are in exactly the same place," he said, "which is we're going to do something that's science-based [and] data-driven."

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERLI JUCKER -0.67% 37 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
REVENUE GROUP 0.00% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pJ.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
06:02pU.S. GAVE NO ASSURANCES TO TAIWAN'S TSMC FOR LICENSE TO SELL TO HUAWEI : official
RE
06:02pU.S. gave no assurances to Taiwan's TSMC for license to sell to Huawei - official
RE
05:57pWuhan Plan to Test All 11 Million Residents for Coronavirus Raises Doubts -- 8th Update
DJ
05:44pU.S.-China trade deal not falling apart - White House adviser
RE
05:40pU.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL NOT FALLING APART : White House adviser
RE
05:36pCorrection to Article on Today's Debt Market
DJ
05:27pUtilities Give Back Gains After Volatile Week -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pTrump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says -- Update
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Up As Zoom, Netflix Add to Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group