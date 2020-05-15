Trump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says -- Update

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- President Trump hasn't ruled out additional economic relief for states and cities grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, as long as it doesn't constitute what he considers a "bailout," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday.

Mr. Hassett said that administration officials are monitoring real-time economic conditions in states that have begun to lift stay-at-home orders and have allowed businesses to reopen. It's too soon to know whether the $3 trillion in spending Congress has authorized over the past couple of months will be enough to deal with the crisis, though officials should have a better idea in a few weeks, he said, adding that he believes the early data are encouraging.

"We've hit the economy with a massive positive stimulus and now we're going to see how it's working," Mr. Hassett said in an online question-and-answer session with The Wall Street Journal. "The president is absolutely open to negotiating another policy response, but we want it to be data-driven; we don't want to be flailing about blindly."

House Democrats unveiled a plan this week to provide roughly $1 trillion to help cities and states plug gaping budget deficits in the coming months as their tax revenue plummets and spending on safety-net programs increases.

While Republicans in Congress have balked at the request, Mr. Hassett said Mr. Trump is open to discussing more money for states, but he said "the one thing he has taken off the table is fixing old problems."

"The president doesn't have any tolerance for using the short-run crisis as an excuse to have American taxpayers bail out states that haven't necessarily had their act together," he said.

The bipartisan National Governors Association has asked for an unrestricted $500 billion for states, and some governors have said they may need to lay off first responders and teachers if Congress doesn't help.

Illinois officials also have asked Congress for more than $40 billion, including $10 billion to help its struggling pension programs.

Mr. Trump sounded a skeptical note on state relief late last month, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) accused aid proposals of being a "blue state bailout" for troubled pension funds in large Democratic-controlled states.

If economic activity picks up quickly, as policy makers hope, there might not be a need for another large relief package, Mr. Hassett suggested. The longer state and local economies remain closed amid the pandemic, the greater the risk of long-term unemployment and business bankruptcies, which could exacerbate the economic downturn, he said.

The administration continues to anticipate a rapid economic recovery starting in the third quarter, Mr. Hassett said, saying its expectations are in line with projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said it expects the economy to grow in the second half of the year, following a 12% contraction in the second quarter. For the year as a whole, it expects the economy to shrink 5.6% from last year.

"The president thinks the second half will be strong, and then next year will be really, really strong," Mr. Hassett said.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the White House and Congress this week to spend more money to ensure their initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic downturn isn't squandered.

"There is a growing sense that the recovery may come more slowly than we would like...and that may mean that it's necessary for us to do more," Mr. Powell said Wednesday during an online speech and question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hassett played down the suggestion that Mr. Powell was calling on Congress and the White House to do more. "Powell and the White House are in exactly the same place," he said, "which is we're going to do something that's science-based [and] data-driven."

