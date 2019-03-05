Trump Hotels :™ Introduces Bubbles Special Offer Honoring Recent Wine Award

Trump
Hotels™, the luxury brand of five-star hotels and resorts, is
pleased to announce Trump Winery’s 2014 Monticello Blanc de Blanc was
awarded the Sparkling Sweepstake Winner in the San Francisco Chronicle’s
2019 wine competition. In honor of this title, Trump Hotels has created Bubbles,
a special offer promotion code in which guests can use when booking a
stay and receive a bottle of the award-winning 2014 Monticello Blanc de
Blanc.
The 2014 Monticello Blanc de Blanc (Photo: Business Wire)
The special offering is available at the following U.S. Trump Hotels: Albemarle
Estate, Trump
International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Trump
International Hotel & Tower New York, Trump
International Hotel Las Vegas, Trump
International Hotel, Washington D.C., and Trump
National Doral Miami. Guests can book the Bubbles special offering
at: https://www.trumphotels.com/special-offers/celebrate-with-us
This Brut sparkling wine is made via Méthode Champenoise with Trump
Winery’s estate grown Chardonnay vineyards. Hand picking by night and
gently pressing ensures that this wine retains all of its best
qualities. After a combination of 96% stainless steel and 4% neutral
French oak barrel aging, the wine gains complexity by aging on the lees
in the bottle for a minimum of 3 years. At disgorging, a low dosage is
added to balance acidity and improve mouthfeel.
The 2014 was a very cold year, which led to some winter bud loss. The
combination of low yields and a hot and dry summer led to great flavor
and concentration. Aging the wine for a minimum 36 months on lees
softens and lengthens the mouthfeel. This wine has bright green apple
and fresh citrus notes with layers of brioche and yeast complexity. An
excellent balance of acidity, creamy mousse, and textures that persists
with a long and elegant finish.
