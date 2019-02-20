Trump Hotels :™ Welcomes Spring Season with Exclusive Experiences and Offers

Trump
Hotels™, the luxury brand of five-star hotels and resorts, announces
its latest offerings and experiences for the upcoming spring season.
Known for its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations, Trump
Hotels’ award-winning properties in Chicago, Florida, Hawaii and
Scotland are featuring an array of exclusive experiences for everyone to
enjoy.
Travelers can plan the perfect spring getaway at any Trump Hotels
destination with the Advance
Purchase offer and receive up to 25% off on all reservations made 14
or more days in advance. Book using rate code PROADV. Terms and
conditions may apply. For more information please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/advanced-purchase-promotion.
Local property offers include:
MacLeod House & Lodge®, Trump Aberdeen
Hidden away amid mature woodland in the heart of the magnificent Trump
International Estate, the opulent Scottish mansion and lodge is the
perfect setting for a classic Scottish getaway. MacLeod
House & Lodge®, Trump Aberdeen will host a special Easter Sunday
Roast on April 21 at the famous Dunes Restaurant & Bar, featuring lamb
roast with all the trimmings (vegetables, skirlie, roast potatoes,
Yorkshire pudding, and mint sauce). Tickets are £20.95 for adults, £10
for children. Children ages 5-12 will also receive a complimentary
dessert – a special Easter Sundae. For more information please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/macleod-house.
Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago
The new monthly wine dinner initiative at Terrace
16 at Trump
International Hotel & Tower® Chicago, led by sommelier Daniel
Kroes, invites guests to an intimate setting where they will have the
opportunity to learn about wineries across the globe. While tasting rare
and versatile wine paired with incredible food from Terrace
16, guests will have an experience unlike any other while
overlooking the Chicago River. February introduces guests to the region
of Champagne during “The
Passion Behind Champagne” Thursday, February 21. Diners will taste
some of the rarest and most exciting products from the area while
learning about what it takes to grow the perfect grape. On March 29,
guests will discover “The
Mysteries of Burgundy,” highlighting unusual grape varietals next to
the classic Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. On April 26 “Exclusive
Expressions of Hermitage” takes diners to the ancient wine region
that continues to mystify wine lovers and is known as the world leader
of Syrah. Guests will compare the houses of Paul Jaboulet Aîné who
produces La Chapelle, and Jean-Louis Chave in this round-the-world
dinner. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit
https://www.trumphotels.com/chicago/dining/fine-dining-chicago.
Trump® International Hotel Waikiki
With the popularity of whiskey growing, Wai‘olu
Ocean Cuisine located in the Trump
International Hotel Waikiki has introduced a new whiskey flight
offering on its daily Late Night Happy Hour beverage menu. The whiskey
flight, highlighting distilleries from around the world, features three
samplings: Whistle Pig, Red Breast, and Glenfiddich. Whistlepig, whose
distillery is relatively new compared to several well-known names, is
made in Canada where the liquor is aged in Vermont Oak casks. Red
Breast, an Irish whiskey distillery has been around for 200+ years and
is made using triple distillation and aged in sherry casks. Glenfiddich
comes from Scotland and like that of Red Breast is distilled using
primarily barley with the main difference, however, being aged in
American oak. All three have many similarities in the creation process,
which lets guests understand how the simplest differences make the
biggest impact on flavor. The whiskey flight offering is $24. For more
information please visit www.trumphotels.com/waikiki.
Trump® National Doral Miami
Trump®
National Doral Miami is the ideal destination for a spring getaway
that the whole family will enjoy. This spring, the hotel invites
families to book the Best
of Doral Package for a comprehensive family vacation. The package
includes luxury accommodations with early check-in and late check-out;
daily breakfast for two at BLT Prime; exclusive beach, umbrella and
chair privileges at South Beach; complimentary parking; Trump Pets
Program (four-legged family members are welcome); Trump Kids (welcome
amenities and free meals for all children ages 15 and under); a $50
daily resort credit for use toward dining, golf, spa or other
activities; and children ages 15 and under golf for free with an
accompanying adult. Enjoy South Florida’s picture-perfect weather with
the whole family, knowing that all of your needs will be taken care of.
Rates start at $239/night. For reservations call 800-713-6725 or visit www.trumpnationaldoral.com.
Trump Turnberry® Scotland
Enchanting and exceptional in every way, Trump
Turnberry® has long been an iconic landmark on the spectacular
Ayrshire coastline. With stunning coastal views, distinct dining
options, indulgent spa treatments, exhilarating outdoor pursuits, and
championship golf, Trump
Turnberry® ensures that your time at our luxury hotel in Ayrshire
will be truly memorable in every way. This spring, the hotel invites
guests to experience the iconic, award winning Ailsa
golf course with the Spring Ailsa Golf Break Package. This package
includes a one night stay in luxurious accommodation, breakfast and one
round on the championship Ailsa course. To book, call +441655 333 991 or
email reservations@trumpturnberry.com.
For more information, please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/turnberry.
About TRUMP HOTELS™
Trump
Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a
mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury
accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations
put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a
variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the
guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is
culturally-relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the
destination. The brand’s “Never
Settle” philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with
dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on
impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen
attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.
