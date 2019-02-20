Trump Hotels :™ Welcomes Spring Season with Exclusive Experiences and Offers

Trump Hotels™, the luxury brand of five-star hotels and resorts, announces its latest offerings and experiences for the upcoming spring season. Known for its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations, Trump Hotels’ award-winning properties in Chicago, Florida, Hawaii and Scotland are featuring an array of exclusive experiences for everyone to enjoy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005816/en/

Trump International Hotel Waikiki Lobby (Photo: Business Wire)

Travelers can plan the perfect spring getaway at any Trump Hotels destination with the Advance Purchase offer and receive up to 25% off on all reservations made 14 or more days in advance. Book using rate code PROADV. Terms and conditions may apply. For more information please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/advanced-purchase-promotion.

Local property offers include:

MacLeod House & Lodge®, Trump Aberdeen

Hidden away amid mature woodland in the heart of the magnificent Trump International Estate, the opulent Scottish mansion and lodge is the perfect setting for a classic Scottish getaway. MacLeod House & Lodge®, Trump Aberdeen will host a special Easter Sunday Roast on April 21 at the famous Dunes Restaurant & Bar, featuring lamb roast with all the trimmings (vegetables, skirlie, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and mint sauce). Tickets are £20.95 for adults, £10 for children. Children ages 5-12 will also receive a complimentary dessert – a special Easter Sundae. For more information please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/macleod-house.

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago

The new monthly wine dinner initiative at Terrace 16 at Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago, led by sommelier Daniel Kroes, invites guests to an intimate setting where they will have the opportunity to learn about wineries across the globe. While tasting rare and versatile wine paired with incredible food from Terrace 16, guests will have an experience unlike any other while overlooking the Chicago River. February introduces guests to the region of Champagne during “The Passion Behind Champagne” Thursday, February 21. Diners will taste some of the rarest and most exciting products from the area while learning about what it takes to grow the perfect grape. On March 29, guests will discover “The Mysteries of Burgundy,” highlighting unusual grape varietals next to the classic Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. On April 26 “Exclusive Expressions of Hermitage” takes diners to the ancient wine region that continues to mystify wine lovers and is known as the world leader of Syrah. Guests will compare the houses of Paul Jaboulet Aîné who produces La Chapelle, and Jean-Louis Chave in this round-the-world dinner. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit

https://www.trumphotels.com/chicago/dining/fine-dining-chicago.

Trump® International Hotel Waikiki

With the popularity of whiskey growing, Wai‘olu Ocean Cuisine located in the Trump International Hotel Waikiki has introduced a new whiskey flight offering on its daily Late Night Happy Hour beverage menu. The whiskey flight, highlighting distilleries from around the world, features three samplings: Whistle Pig, Red Breast, and Glenfiddich. Whistlepig, whose distillery is relatively new compared to several well-known names, is made in Canada where the liquor is aged in Vermont Oak casks. Red Breast, an Irish whiskey distillery has been around for 200+ years and is made using triple distillation and aged in sherry casks. Glenfiddich comes from Scotland and like that of Red Breast is distilled using primarily barley with the main difference, however, being aged in American oak. All three have many similarities in the creation process, which lets guests understand how the simplest differences make the biggest impact on flavor. The whiskey flight offering is $24. For more information please visit www.trumphotels.com/waikiki.

Trump® National Doral Miami

Trump® National Doral Miami is the ideal destination for a spring getaway that the whole family will enjoy. This spring, the hotel invites families to book the Best of Doral Package for a comprehensive family vacation. The package includes luxury accommodations with early check-in and late check-out; daily breakfast for two at BLT Prime; exclusive beach, umbrella and chair privileges at South Beach; complimentary parking; Trump Pets Program (four-legged family members are welcome); Trump Kids (welcome amenities and free meals for all children ages 15 and under); a $50 daily resort credit for use toward dining, golf, spa or other activities; and children ages 15 and under golf for free with an accompanying adult. Enjoy South Florida’s picture-perfect weather with the whole family, knowing that all of your needs will be taken care of. Rates start at $239/night. For reservations call 800-713-6725 or visit www.trumpnationaldoral.com.

Trump Turnberry® Scotland

Enchanting and exceptional in every way, Trump Turnberry® has long been an iconic landmark on the spectacular Ayrshire coastline. With stunning coastal views, distinct dining options, indulgent spa treatments, exhilarating outdoor pursuits, and championship golf, Trump Turnberry® ensures that your time at our luxury hotel in Ayrshire will be truly memorable in every way. This spring, the hotel invites guests to experience the iconic, award winning Ailsa golf course with the Spring Ailsa Golf Break Package. This package includes a one night stay in luxurious accommodation, breakfast and one round on the championship Ailsa course. To book, call +441655 333 991 or email reservations@trumpturnberry.com. For more information, please visit https://www.trumphotels.com/turnberry.

About TRUMP HOTELS™

Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally-relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand’s “Never Settle” philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005816/en/