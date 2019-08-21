Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to take on China over trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trump meets with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "the chosen one" to address trade imbalances with China, even as congressional researchers warned that his tariffs would reduce U.S. economic output by 0.3% in 2020.

Trump told reporters his life would be easier if he had not mounted a trade war with China. But he defended his actions and said he believed a trade deal between the world's largest economies was still possible.

"I am the chosen one ... so I am taking on China. I'm taking on China on trade. And you know what? We're winning," Trump said, claiming a title often used to refer to religious figures such Jesus and Mohammed.

Trump acknowledged for a second consecutive day that the trade war with China could harm the U.S. economy, although he insists a recession is not on the horizon.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday became the latest independent institution to warn about the consequences of tariffs Trump has ordered imposed against China and a host of other countries.

The CBO said changes in U.S. and foreign trade policies since January 2018 will reduce inflation-adjusted U.S. gross domestic product by 0.3 percent from what it would be otherwise in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund has said that global economic output could be reduced by as much as 0.5% in 2020 as a result of tariffs.

CBO said the tariffs were boosting domestic prices, reducing consumers' purchasing power and boosting the cost of business investment. Real income for the average U.S. household was also expected to drop by 0.4 percent, it said.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters he had to confront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economy because Beijing had been cheating Washington for decades.

China's Foreign Ministry appeared to downplay the comments, emphasizing the need for dialogue to resolve differences on trade issues but threatened to retaliate if Washington proceeded with an $8 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated a threat to put sanctions on U.S. companies which sell weapons to Taiwan, saying such sales are a serious interference in China's internal affairs and violation of Chinese sovereignty.

Washington on Tuesday formally announced approval of a possible sale of 66 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

Trump's tariff plans have roiled global markets and unnerved investors as the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies stretches into its second year with no end in sight.

Growing concerns that the trade war could trigger a possible U.S. recession weighed on financial markets last week and seemed to put administration officials on edge about whether the economy would hold up through the November 2020 presidential election.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Morgan; additional reporting by Makini Brice; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jeff Mason
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.28% 382.61 Delayed Quote.45.80%
NIBC HOLDING 0.92% 7.65 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pPARTNERSHIP FOR A NEW AMERICAN ECONOMY : New Data Shows Immigrants Are 40 Percent of Business Owners in Dallas County
PU
08:11pDollar rises vs yen, Swiss franc as risk appetite grows
RE
08:09pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Yield Climbs After Fed Minutes Say Rates Not On 'preset Course'
DJ
08:08pCanada's Trans Mountain restarts construction on contentious pipeline expansion
RE
08:06pCapital-Gains Tax Change Would Drive Only Modest Economic Boost, Economists Say
DJ
08:03pMexico and U.S. reach deal to end tomato tariff dispute
RE
08:00pSpodak Dental Group Offers Minimally-Invasive Laser Treatment for Gum Disease
SE
07:49pU.S. Job Growth Weaker Through March Than Earlier Reported, New Data Show
DJ
07:39pINSTANT VIEW : July FOMC minutes - 25 basis points cut seen as a mid-cycle adjustment
RE
07:39pFed debated bigger rate cut, wanted to avoid appearing on path for more cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
4Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
5EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Airbus A380s face urgent checks after cracked part dug from ice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group