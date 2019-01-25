Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. Announced as One of the Top Four United States TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award Winners

Trump
International Hotel® Washington, D.C. announced today that it has
been awarded by TripAdvisor®,
the world's largest travel site, two Travelers’ Choice Awards, ranking
it #4 of Top Luxury Hotels in the United States and #7 of all hotels in
the United States. Travelers' Choice award winners were determined based
on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year
from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005442/en/
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)
Opened in September 2016, the hotel has quickly achieved worldwide
recognition for service excellence by leisure, business and group
guests. Managing Director, Mickael Damelincourt, a twelve-year veteran
of Trump Hotels, leads his highly experienced Executive Leadership team
in the everyday pursuit of excellence. He commented, “The team’s
continued passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences has set
us apart from the competition and is recognized by guests who expect
personalized service and recognition throughout their stay with us.”
“Since the moment we opened our doors, Trump International Hotel has
quickly proved itself to be one of the finest hotels anywhere in the
world. We have the best location, an absolutely unrivaled product and
most importantly an incredible team,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice
President of the Trump Organization.
Adding to the prestige, in October Trump Washington, D.C. was also named
by Forbes Travel Guide Verified List as one of the 2018
World’s Most Luxurious Hotels, one of only 58 hotels in the world
across 17 countries. This came months after the hotel achieved its
Forbes Five Star designation after only one full year of operation, a
true testament to the extraordinary service delivered by this team.
