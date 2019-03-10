Trump Kept Allies at Bay in China Trade Talks

By Vivian Salama and William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- France's President Emmanuel Macron came to the White House last April hoping to join forces with President Trump in confronting China on its trade and business practices.

Mr. Macron's bid for a united front went nowhere, according to people briefed on the discussion. Mr. Trump instead told Mr. Macron he didn't want to see the European Union reaping the benefits of a U.S.-China trade pact, these people said.

Nearly a year later, Mr. Trump continues to keep European allies at arm's length, declining to share details of the draft trade agreement -- which he has called "my deal," according to these people, who include officials from several European countries.

Some U.S. business leaders say Mr. Trump's unilateral approach doesn't bode well for a long-term solution.

"We should be working hand-in-hand with our allies," said Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council. "This should be an opportunity to collaborate collectively with other industrial nations and if we do not collaborate -- it is less likely that any deal reached will be sustained."

The White House didn't respond to requests for comment. In general, however, Mr. Trump and his trade team have backed bilateral negotiations, saying targeting a single trading partner enables the U.S. to bring more leverage by concentrating pressure.

Mr. Trump's predecessors backed a broader, multilateral approach. But that practice was largely ineffective in dealing with China, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said at a Congressional hearing recently.

Mr. Lighthizer illustrated his point by showing the House Ways and Means Committee a chart showing the growing U.S. trade deficit with China over the past 20 years.

"I honestly believe that good people tried for 20 years a multilateral approach," Mr. Lighthizer told lawmakers. "You've tried something, it's failed, failed, failed for 20 years. You'd have to be crazy in my judgment not to try something else."

At the same time, the Trump administration has a trade dispute of its own with the EU. The two sides are currently battling over what will be on the table in coming trade negotiations, with the U.S. pressing for Europe to open up its food market to more U.S. agricultural products while European officials want talks limited to industrial tariffs.

During the April visit, Mr. Trump told the French leader he planned to negotiate bilaterally with China while keeping Mr. Macron informed on the talks, according to a French official.

The White House stance has some U.S. allies quietly frustrated, since they harbor similar grievances with China, including over its history of forcing companies to enter joint ventures with Chinese partners as a condition for doing business there.

The separate trade dispute between the EU and U.S. shouldn't have prevented Washington and Brussels from working together with other countries, including Japan and South Korea, in challenging Beijing's trade practices, the European officials said.

These officials say Mr. Trump continues to shun a power-in-numbers approach, counter to discussions his top trade advisers have had with European officials. For example, Mr. Lighthizer and top officials from the EU and Japan have met to discuss a three-way approach to issues with Beijing, including China's excess steel production.

"We only get this from the president," one of the European officials said. "It is not what we hear from the rest of the administration."

The U.S.-China trade deal, meanwhile, is facing a new hurdle following the breakdown in talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

A week ago, the U.S. and China were discussing plans for a summit between Mr. Trump and China's President Xi Jinping near the end of March at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

But after watching the summit with North Korea fail, Chinese leaders became wary of agreeing to a presidential summit without clear terms of a deal in hand, according to people familiar with Beijing's thinking.

While the situation remains fluid, Beijing has offered to purchase more U.S. agricultural and energy products, allow American businesses greater access to certain sectors such as financial services and autos, and improve the protection of U.S. intellectual-property rights. Washington is also pressing for an enforcement mechanism to ensure Beijing keeps its promises.

Other foreign powers are watching the deal closely, one of the officials said, in part to ensure it complies with rules of the rules of the World Trade Organization.

Under WTO rules, countries generally can't offer special tariff discounts to other members of the trade club without offering the same low tariffs to all "most-favored nations."

"Certainly the WTO angle is something we will look at very carefully when we know how a deal will look like," one of the European officials said. "When it comes from the structural changes, we want them to see we support them but we also don't see how China can give those benefits only to the U.S."

American negotiators adopted the Most Favored Nation policy with the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act of 1934, as they sought a way out of the Great Depression.

Historically, attempts by European countries to negotiate and sustain trade deals without MFN had largely failed. Without MFN, policy makers can't prevent trading partners from going out and striking better deals with competitors.

Violations of the rules for most-favored nations can be litigated in the WTO's dispute-resolution system, which the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized.

--Stacy Meichtry in Paris contributed to this article.