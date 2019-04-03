Trump Likely to Announce Plans for Summit With China's Xi on Thursday

By Vivian Salama and Bob Davis

WASHINGTON -- President Trump may announce plans for a summit with China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday when he meets with the country's vice premier, signaling that contentious trade talks between the two countries may be nearing conclusion.

An announcement of a summit date is "likely" to come while Mr. Trump meets with the Chinese leader's special envoy, Vice Premier Liu He, at the White House on Thursday, according to an administration official, but discussions remain fluid and those plans could change.

The administration has been pressing China for more than a year to make fundamental changes in its industrial policies, including reducing subsidies, ending pressure on U.S. companies to transfer technology to their Chinese partners and providing better protection for U.S. intellectual property. In addition, the U.S. has sought reductions in Chinese tariffs and other obstacles to U.S. exports, as well as a big bump in sales of U.S. goods and services to China.

A summit is a big sign that the two sides are on the cusp of an agreement, said industry officials who have been following the talks. But, they said, there is little sign so far of major concessions on Beijing's part. If that turns out to be the case, Mr. Trump is bound to face criticism that he settled too cheaply.

The White House has been gearing up for Mr. Trump's re-election, said GOP strategists, which hinges on a healthy economy. A trade deal with China -- whatever the terms -- will reduce uncertainty in the global economy and could give a boost to markets. Mr. Trump looks at the market indexes as a measure of his success.