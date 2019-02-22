Trump Looks at Possible Meeting With China's Xi Next Month to Finish Trade Deal--2nd Update

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump, citing progress in U.S.-China trade talks, said he is looking at a possible summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month as both sides agreed to continue negotiations through the weekend in hopes of cutting a deal.

Mr. Trump said he is prepared to extend his March 1 deadline for reaching an agreement, which would prevent 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from jumping to 25% on March 2. "I could see extending that," Mr. Trump said of the deadline.

Mr. Trump said the two sides had reached a deal on currency and currency manipulation in the current round of negotiations, without specifying details. He said he would "probably" meet with Mr. Xi at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

"I would say it's more likely that a deal will happen," Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

His comments followed two days of trade talks in the executive office building next to the White House that were originally scheduled to conclude Friday. The Chinese delegation, led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, agreed Friday to stay in Washington two more days.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said progress was made on unspecified structural issues but cautioned that some "big" hurdles remain before a deal is reached -- cautions that were shared by other top Trump administration officials. "It's a little early for champagne," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The comments came in an Oval Office meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Liu, who sat across the Resolute desk from Mr. Trump. There was a phalanx of other Chinese and U.S. officials in the room, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad.

A translator for Mr. Liu read a letter from President Xi to Mr. Trump that extolled progress since the two sides struck a truce in a growing trade war late last year in Argentina. That accord led Mr. Trump to delay further tariffs until March.

"It is my hope that our two sides will continue to work together in a spirit of mutual respect and...cooperation and could redouble our efforts so as to meet each other halfway and reach an agreement that works for our mutual benefit," it read. The letter concluded, "May you all enjoy happiness and success in the Year of the Pig."

Mr. Trump openly showed impatience with some of his top negotiators over the work on memorandums of understanding that are being drafted on a host of issues.

Mr. Mnuchin called it "one of the strongest agreements ever on currency, but we have a lot of work to do over the next few days."

Mr. Trump pointedly asked Mr. Mnuchin why they were bothering putting things in a letter of intent, "or whatever you want to call it," adding: "To me, it's a waste of time." Later, he expressed the same sentiment to Mr. Lighthizer, who said the term MOUs would not be used again.

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com