Trump, May to discuss Chinese firm Huawei in London next week - British official

05/30/2019 | 12:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies and the effort to build a fifth generation cellular network during the U.S. leader's visit to London next week, a British official said on Thursday.

May also will likely talk to Trump about his planned upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

