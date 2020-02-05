Trump Meets With Venezuela Opposition Leader at White House -- 2nd Update

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Trump met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó at the White House on Wednesday and reiterated the U.S.'s desire to remove the country's president, Nicolás Maduro, from power.

"This meeting was a historic discussion about how we can work together with our partners in the region to achieve a democratic transition in Venezuela," the White House said in a statement following the meeting. "President Trump underscored the United States' commitment to end the corrupt and violent dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro."

The meeting, which the White House called a state visit and had long been a priority for Mr. Guaidó, was meant to quell any doubts the U.S. would back him.

Mr. Guaidó traveled to Washington to be a guest of the president and first lady Melania Trump at Tuesday's State of the Union address. Mr. Guaidó met with Vice President Mike Pence at the Capitol on Wednesday, before Mr. Pence left for a scheduled trip to Pennsylvania, administration officials said.

Mr. Trump vowed during the speech to oust Mr. Maduro. The administration has been seeking his removal for more than a year without success.

Mr. Maduro has managed to hold on to power despite a series of escalating sanctions, frustrating some in the Trump administration, including the president himself.

"Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people. But Maduro's grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken," the president said in the address.

The visit is an "opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaidó to expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

"We will continue to work with our partners in the region to confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela, and we will stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a future that is democratic and prosperous," she said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York criticized Mr. Trump for his failure to oust Mr. Maduro.

"If the policy was working, Juan Guaidó wouldn't be in the balcony here. He'd be in Venezuela. He'd be sitting in the president's palace, or at least waging a fight to win," Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump directed his senior advisers to accelerate its pressure campaign to remove Mr. Maduro, a senior administration official said. The administration is planning to unveil additional "impactful measures" in the next 30 days, the official said, declining to say what they would be. "We are probably halfway to what maximum pressure might look like," the official said.

The Trump administration is concerned about the actions of companies in Venezuela including Russian oil giant Rosneft, the official said. The official wouldn't say whether the administration would impose sanctions on Rosneft.

Russia now handles more than two-thirds of Venezuela's crude oil, current and former administration officials said. Almost half of the $1.5 billion in Venezuelan crude exported to India in the nine months after U.S. sanctions were imposed in January 2019 was purchased by an Indian joint venture with Rosneft, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data compiled by trade database Import Genius.

Mr. Guaidó's trip to Washington has been in the works for about two weeks and was closely held among a small group of Trump advisers, according to the official. The official warned that there would be "very significant consequences" if Mr. Guaidó is harmed as he attempts to re-enter Venezuela.

--Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com