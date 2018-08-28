Log in
Trump, Merkel support U.S.-EU trade talks in phone conversation - White House

08/28/2018 | 03:33am CEST
U.S. President Trump welcomes German Chancellor Merkel at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and the two leaders "strongly supported ongoing discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship," the White House said in a statement.

Trump and Merkel also discussed other issues including Syria and Ukraine, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

