Trump Middle East Peace Plan Calls for $50 Billion in Investment

By Felicia Schwartz

TEL AVIV -- The Trump administration's Middle East peace plan would marshal $50 billion in investments over 10 years for the Palestinian territories and neighbors Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, administration officials said Saturday.

The economic portion of the peace plan is aimed at demonstrating what could be possible if the Israelis and Palestinians agree to the Trump administration's yet-to-be revealed political plan on borders, refugees and security. Its targets include doubling the Palestinian GDP, slashing Palestinian unemployment rates of 17.6% in the West Bank and 52% in Gaza to nearly single digits, and cutting the Palestinian poverty rate by 50%.

The Trump administration is hosting a conference in Bahrain on Tuesday and Wednesday to solicit feedback for the blueprint, including from Gulf Arab states that the administration hopes will be among the biggest donors of economic aid.

The economic blueprint makes no mention of some of the most difficult issues of the conflict, including the status of refugees, Jerusalem, or borders. Potential solutions for those issues won't be revealed until November, after Israel's elections in September.

"First lift the siege of Gaza, stop the Israeli theft of our land, resources & funds, give us our freedom of movement & control over our borders, airspace, territorial waters etc. Then watch us build a vibrant prosperous economy as a free & sovereign people," Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official, said on Twitter.

The Israeli prime minister's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Releasing the economic plan months ahead of the political vision represented another unconventional step in the peace process for the Trump administration, which hasn't said it would put forward a plan for a Palestinian state alongside Israel, a linchpin of U.S. policy in the region for decades.

"Our thought was that it was better to put the economic plan first. It's less controversial. Let's let people study it, give feedback. Let's try to finalize if we can all agree on what that could look like in the event of a peace agreement," said President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser on the peace effort, Jared Kushner said in an interview with Reuters published Saturday.

The blueprint didn't make clear that it would lead to a state for the Palestinians, saying it would "empower the Palestinian people to build the society that they have aspired to establish for generations."

With the absence of any serious talks on the horizon, it is unlikely that donor countries or investors will pledge money to the effort soon.

Middle Eastern officials have played down the significance of the conference in recent days, and the gathering has been further cast into doubt with the announcement last week that there would be no Israeli or Palestinian government representation. The White House said it decided to not invite the Israeli government to keep the focus away from politics after Palestinian officials said they would boycott the event.

Officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco will be part of the gathering, as well as representatives from the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and businesspeople from Israel, the Palestinian territories, the Middle East and Europe. According to draft schedules, Colony Capital Chief Executive Thomas Barrack Jr. and Blackstone Group Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman will be among those appearing on panels at the event.