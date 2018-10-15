Trump : Mockery of Christine Blasey Ford 'Doesn't Matter. We Won.'

By Vivian Salama

President Trump defended a provocative speech he delivered this month, in which he mocked the testimony of a woman who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct more than three decades ago, saying the speech is the reason Mr. Kavanaugh was confirmed.

Mr. Trump, speaking in an interview that aired on "60 Minutes" Sunday night, called it "the famous Mississippi speech," adding, "Had I not made that speech, we would not have won."

"The way now-Justice Kavanaugh was treated has become a big factor in the midterms," he added.

Mr. Trump drew laughs and cheers from the crowd of supporters on Oct. 2 when he questioned gaps in Christine Blasey Ford's memory during her Senate Judiciary Committee testimony.

"I had one beer!" Trump said, imitating Dr. Ford's statement that she wasn't intoxicated when the alleged 1982 incident occurred.

Mr. Trump emphasized the details Dr. Ford said she couldn't recall, including how she got to and from the house where the incident in question allegedly took place.

Justice Kavanaugh, who was confirmed Oct. 6 in a 50-48 vote with one senator voting present, has denied the allegations.

"What I said [was] the person we're talking about didn't know the year, the time, the place," Mr. Trump said. "I was just saying she didn't seem to know anything. And you're trying to destroy a life of a man who has been extraordinary."

"I didn't really make fun of her," the president said, adding that he thinks he treated her with respect.

"I'm not going to get into it because we won," he concluded. "It doesn't matter. We won."

Mr. Trump rejected any suggestion that his rhetoric threatened to divide the country. He said Republicans are turning out in droves to vote in the coming midterm elections.

Reflecting on his nearly two years in office, Mr. Trump asserted that economic growth, and his tax overhaul, were factors that have helped him maintain support.

Asked if there was anything he might have done differently, Mr. Trump said he would have liked to have tackled the North American Free Trade Agreement earlier.

"I could have been earlier with terminating the Nafta deal," he said. On Sept. 30, his administration announced that it reached a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Some have described the new deal as offering only cosmetic changes to Nafta.

"The problem was, I was getting the know the leaders, I was getting to know countries," Mr. Trump said. "I didn't want to do it right out of the box."

