Trump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 5th Update

By Jonathan Cheng, Vivian Salama and Timothy W. Martin

HANOI--President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement at a second summit aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear-weapons program, with Washington saying Pyongyang sought sanctions relief without offering enough in return.

"I am never afraid to walk from a deal," Mr. Trump told reporters after the summit ended abruptly on Thursday. But he didn't close the door to future negotiations between the two sides, saying that "eventually we'll get there."

Mr. Trump said Mr. Kim was prepared to dismantle the North's Yongbyon nuclear complex, the site of a reactor and plutonium-reprocessing plant, if the U.S. would agree to ease sanctions. But Washington wanted any deal to include other parts of the North's nuclear program, Mr. Trump said, including undeclared sites for producing highly enriched uranium.

"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Mr. Trump said. "I just felt it wasn't good enough," he said of the Yongbyon offer. "We had to have more."

North Korea didn't immediately comment on the Thursday talks via its state media, and Mr. Kim was expected to remain in Hanoi through Saturday for bilateral meetings with Vietnamese leaders.

The unraveling of the summit demonstrated the perils of Mr. Trump's preferred top-down approach to diplomacy, which meant that the two sides rolled into Vietnam's capital with fundamentally different expectations of the trade-offs that could lead to a deal--disagreements that would ordinarily be bridged during lower-level talks.

The Hanoi summit came eight months after a first meeting between the two leaders in Singapore last year, which was replete with shows of goodwill and ended with a joint statement--but was criticized for falling short on concrete steps toward denuclearization.

"Trump knew he couldn't come back with another bad deal, so he finally made the decision that no deal was better than a bad deal," said Daniel Sneider, a North Korea specialist who lectures at Stanford University.

The lack of a breakthrough came despite Mr. Trump's assertions that he and Mr. Kim had built a "great relationship." Mr. Trump complimented the North Korean dictator at Thursday's news conference, saying, "He's a very strong guy."

Mr. Trump said he hadn't committed to a follow-up summit with Mr. Kim, though White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."

This week's meeting was intended to lead to the first tangible moves toward North Korea's nuclear disarmament, but instead served as a reminder of the persistent difficulties between the two sides.

"This was never going to be a one-shot deal," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "Many were looking for this summit to give a green light to economic engagement, but what is needed is a green light from both leaders for working-level progress on denuclearization."

In Hanoi, Mr. Trump played down prospects for rapid progress on denuclearization, saying that "speed is not that important to me" as long as North Korea doesn't conduct nuclear and missile tests. That marked a shift from after the Singapore meeting, where Mr. Trump said North Korean denuclearization "will go pretty quickly." His national security adviser, John Bolton, said the North could dismantle its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic-missile programs "in a year."

"Honestly, I think he's going to do these things," Mr. Trump said of Mr. Kim on June 12. "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, hey, I was wrong--I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse."

The president now faces uncertainty about the future of a diplomatic process that has been among his top foreign-policy priorities.

It is unclear whether the goodwill would continue between the two sides. North Korea has lauded Mr. Trump for showing "bold" leadership that "other U.S. presidents dared not."

But even as Mr. Trump told his supporters that he "fell in love" with Mr. Kim, North Korea hinted at the consequences if the process were to derail. In a Jan. 1 address, Mr. Kim warned that the North could "be compelled to find a new way for defending the sovereignty of the country" if the U.S. didn't keep its promises or attempted to "unilaterally enforce something upon us," without elaborating.

The sudden end to the Hanoi summit diverted attention from Congressional testimony by Michael Cohen, the president's former lawyer. In answer to a question, Mr. Trump said that Mr. Cohen "lied a lot."

Pressed on his discussions with Mr. Kim, Mr. Trump said Thursday that he could have signed an agreement, but, anticipating the likely criticism of a weak deal, concluded: "I'd much rather do it right than do it fast."

The White House had said earlier that Messrs. Trump and Kim would sign a joint agreement at a ceremony Thursday afternoon. The event was canceled, along with a scheduled lunch meeting.

"I could have 100% signed something today. We actually had papers ready to be signed, but it just wasn't appropriate," he said.

Earlier, the two leaders had appeared friendly, exchanging pleasantries in front of the cameras. Mr. Trump predicted that "no matter what happens we'll ultimately have a deal that's really good for Chairman Kim and his country," though he also added: "It doesn't mean we're doing it in one day, in one meeting."

Mr. Kim, too, had sounded an upbeat note. Asked by an American reporter if he was willing to denuclearize, Mr. Kim replied: "If I'm not willing to do that, I wouldn't have come here."

A spokesman for South Korea's presidential office said he thought it was a shame that the two leaders couldn't reach an agreement, but said South Korea would continue its role as a mediator between the U.S. and North Korea.

"President Trump's expressed commitment to continuing talks and optimistic views brighten the prospects for another summit," he said.

South Korea's main stock index fell on news of the summit's failure, closing down 1.8%.

After the news of the summit's derailment, China--North Korea's main economic benefactor--temporized. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters that Beijing wants to hear from the U.S. and North Korea before assessing what steps should be taken.

The spokesman, Lu Kang, urged North Korea and the U.S. "to maintain dialogue, look after each others' reasonable concerns." He promised that "China will continue to play a constructive role."

Economic sanctions were at the center of Thursday's diplomatic stall. U.S. officials last year emphasized a strategy of maximum pressure until North Korea dismantled its nuclear program. In the run-up to the Vietnam summit, however, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. wouldn't budge on "core sanctions" but was open to rolling back other curbs.

Sanctions have had a mixed record, weakened by North Korea's expanding array of clandestine tactics. The country has found ways to conduct illicit transfers of fuel at sea, launder money via overseas agents and generate revenue through military training in African countries. Still, tightened restrictions have caused some pain and curbed North Korea's prospects for economic development.

Going ahead with the summit without a fleshed-out deal ahead of time was a "significant diplomatic misstep" by the Trump administration, said Olivia Enos, a policy analyst in the Asian Studies Center at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington.

"This is a classic play out of the North Korean playbook: They're playing hard to get," Ms. Enos said.

Michael R. Gordon, Niharika Mandhana and Chun Han Wong contributed to this article.

Write to Jonathan Cheng at jonathan.cheng@wsj.com, Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com and Timothy W. Martin at timothy.martin@wsj.com