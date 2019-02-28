Trump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 5th Update

By Jonathan Cheng, Vivian Salama and Timothy W. Martin

HANOI -- The U.S. and North Korea blamed each other for their failure to reach an agreement at their second summit aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program, leaving an uncertain path for one of President Trump's signature foreign-policy issues.

After the summit's abrupt end -- an elaborately laid hotel lunch table was left untouched -- Mr. Trump said North Korea sought total sanctions relief without offering enough in return.

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho contradicted him by saying Pyongyang made reasonable proposals for partial sanctions relief that the U.S. rejected.

"I am never afraid to walk from a deal," Mr. Trump said after the summit ended.

The president said he hadn't committed to a follow-up summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but didn't close the door to future negotiations, saying that "eventually we'll get there." Meanwhile, Mr. Trump said Mr. Kim pledged not to conduct testing of "rockets and nuclear."

This week's meeting was intended to lead to the first tangible moves toward North Korea's nuclear disarmament. Instead, it demonstrated the perils of Mr. Trump's top-down approach to diplomacy, as the two sides entered Vietnam's capital with different expectations of the trade-offs that could clinch a deal -- details that would ordinarily be bridged first during lower-level talks.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Kim was prepared to dismantle the North's Yongbyon nuclear complex, the site of a reactor and plutonium-reprocessing plant, if the U.S. would agree to ease sanctions. But Washington wanted any deal to include other parts of the North's nuclear program, Mr. Trump said, including undeclared sites for producing highly enriched uranium.

"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Mr. Trump said. "I just felt it wasn't good enough," he said, referring to the Yongbyon offer. "We had to have more."

Hours after Mr. Trump spoke, Mr. Ri said at a news conference that Pyongyang had offered to "permanently and completely dismantle all the nuclear material production facilities in the Yongbyon area, including plutonium and uranium in the presence of U.S. experts" if the U.S. were to lift sanctions targeting civilians.

He said the U.S. demanded a further step beyond the Yongbyon dismantling, upon which "it became crystal clear that the U.S. was not ready to accept our proposal."

He suggested that North Korea would stand firm, "even though the United States proposes negotiations again in the future."

Choe Son Hui, vice minister of foreign affairs and one of Pyongyang's most prominent interlocutors with the U.S., issued a more stark assessment: "I cannot guarantee that this opportunity will be offered to the U.S. once more."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said aboard Air Force One that Mr. Trump was aware of North Korea's version of the summit outcome and its difference from what Messrs. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference. She didn't elaborate or provide any other comment.

Early Friday morning in Pyongyang, North Korean state media took a more conciliatory tone, saying the two leaders shared a "constructive and candid exchange of their opinions." It said the meeting helped to build trust and cited Mr. Kim thanking Mr. Trump for "making positive efforts" and promised a "next meeting."

Mr. Trump didn't commit to another meeting, but left open the possibility of one.

The Hanoi summit came eight months after a first meeting between the two leaders in Singapore. That meeting included shows of goodwill and ended with a joint statement -- but was criticized for falling short on concrete steps toward denuclearization.

The White House had said earlier that Messrs. Trump and Kim would sign a joint agreement at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in Hanoi. The event was canceled. Mr. Trump said he could have signed an agreement, but, anticipating the likely criticism of a weak deal, concluded: "I'd much rather do it right than do it fast."

Sen. Jim Risch (R., Idaho), chairman of the chamber's Foreign Relations Committee, said he expected a classified briefing on the summit in the coming days.

"I join the president in urging Chairman Kim to offer a substantive plan that ends his nuclear program," he said.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D., N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said "the quick collapse of these talks underscores that this summit wasn't ready for prime time." Still, he expressed relief that the summit didn't result in significant concessions from the U.S. and hoped that the two nations can engage in further working-level negotiations.

The lack of a breakthrough came despite Mr. Trump's assertions that he and Mr. Kim had built a "great relationship." On Wednesday, when the two leaders met, there was plenty of the bonhomie that was on display in Singapore. On Thursday, the two leaders' interactions were more businesslike but they continued their compliments.

Mr. Trump described Mr. Kim at Thursday's news conference as "a very strong guy."

Mr. Trump also drew some criticism from lawmakers in both parties for saying he accepted Mr. Kim's denial of responsibility for the death of Otto Warmbier, a U.S. student who died following his release from detention in North Korea.

After U.S. reporters peppered Mr. Kim with questions, he asked them to let him be with Mr. Trump.

"If you would kindly give us more time between us, because, you know, one minute -- even one minute is more precious to us," Mr. Kim said.

Economic sanctions were at the center of Thursday's diplomatic stall. Last year, U.S. officials emphasized a strategy of maximum pressure until North Korea dismantled its nuclear program. In the run-up to the Vietnam summit, however, Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. wouldn't budge on "core sanctions" but was open to rolling back other curbs.

Even before the talks broke up, Mr. Trump had played down prospects for rapid progress on denuclearization, saying "speed is not that important to me" as long as North Korea doesn't conduct nuclear and missile tests.

That marked a shift from after the Singapore meeting, where Mr. Trump said North Korean denuclearization "will go pretty quickly."

In a sign of Beijing's influence over Pyongyang, China invited North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song for talks on Thursday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing hopes North Korea and the U.S. can "remain patient, continue with dialogue, and meet each other halfway," according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

