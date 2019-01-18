Trump Plans 'Major Announcement' on Border, Shutdown

By Alex Leary



WASHINGTON -- President Trump is planning a Saturday afternoon announcement about the southern border and the partial government shutdown.

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," he wrote Friday evening on Twitter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Mr. Trump is engaged in a standoff with Congressional Democrats over his demand for $5.7 billion in border-wall funding. The president had considered declaring a national emergency to pull money from parts of the government but backed off the option, which drew bipartisan objections from Capitol Hill and would draw a legal challenge.

In recent days he has talked of a new migrant caravan from Central America headed to the U.S. border. "Another big Caravan heading our way. Very hard to stop without a Wall!" he wrote early Friday on Twitter.

Friday marked the 28th day of the shutdown, which has exacerbated partisan tension and resulted in about 800,000 federal workers going without pay.

