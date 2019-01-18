Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Plans 'Major Announcement' on Border, Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:41pm EST

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump is planning a Saturday afternoon announcement about the southern border and the partial government shutdown.

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," he wrote Friday evening on Twitter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Mr. Trump is engaged in a standoff with Congressional Democrats over his demand for $5.7 billion in border-wall funding. The president had considered declaring a national emergency to pull money from parts of the government but backed off the option, which drew bipartisan objections from Capitol Hill and would draw a legal challenge.

In recent days he has talked of a new migrant caravan from Central America headed to the U.S. border. "Another big Caravan heading our way. Very hard to stop without a Wall!" he wrote early Friday on Twitter.

Friday marked the 28th day of the shutdown, which has exacerbated partisan tension and resulted in about 800,000 federal workers going without pay.

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:55pSan Francisco and San Jose Human Rights Association for Forced Conversion, Held One Year Memorial
SE
06:41pTrump Plans 'Major Announcement' on Border, Shutdown
DJ
06:25pWhite House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
06:24pWhite House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
06:22pFED POLICYMAKERS LEAVE LITTLE DOUBT : Rate hikes can wait
RE
06:22pFed's Brainard sees mounting negative risks for U.S. economy
RE
06:12pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
06:08pChina offers to ramp up U.S. imports - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.