Trump Plans to Rebrand Nafta

By Michael C. Bender

WASHINGTON -- President Trump revealed plans to rebrand the North American Free Trade Agreement as the "USMC" pact -- for the U.S., Mexico and Canada -- telling Republican donors at a private fundraiser Wednesday that he will drop the "C" if Canada doesn't agree to changes he is seeking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump groused about Canada during a private meeting with about a dozen supporters, complaining that officials from the U.S.'s northern neighbor describe themselves as good friends to America while imposing tariffs of more than 200% on some American dairy exports, these people said.

The president was described as jovial during the event -- "He was in fine form," one Republican said -- but his exasperation with Canada found a receptive audience in Dan Stamper, president of Detroit International Bridge Co., who was among about a dozen corporate executives, Republican officials and other donors who met privately with Mr. Trump for a half-hour.

The smaller meeting, designed to give donors more access to the president, cost $100,000 per seat. It was followed by a dinner of about 175 people that cost $35,000 per couple, according to a copy of the invitation. The event raised $3 million for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for the president's campaign and the Republican National Committee, a Republican official said.

A spokeswoman for the RNC, which organized the event, declined to comment.

--Julie Bykowicz contributed to this article.