Trump Poses Wild Card in Farm Bill Negotiations

By Kristina Peterson

RUGBY, N.D. -- With tariffs and an escalating trade war creating deep anxiety among farmers, both Democrats and Republicans from rural states are eager to pass a new farm bill before the current legislation expires at the end of September.

But a divide between the House and Senate bills over whether to tighten work requirements for food-stamp recipients could trip up negotiators now trying to work out a compromise. One of the biggest question marks is whether President Trump will insist that it include the more conservative provision from the House bill.

"I'd like to see the president be just like an old Missouri mule, just plop down and say, 'I'm not budging,' " said Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.), who supports the House's stricter work requirements.

Passage of the five-year program would deliver a crucial legislative accomplishment before November's midterm elections. That is particularly sought-after by Democrats running for re-election in conservative-leaning states, such as Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota.

"The one thing we don't have right now in farm country is certainty on public policy," said Ms. Heitkamp, who gathered with her rural constituents at an event here Friday. "It's critical that we get a farm bill."

The farm bill couples federal support for farmers, including crop insurance and payments to farmers when commodity prices or revenues drop below set levels, with food-stamp benefits for the poor, elderly and disabled.

The food-stamp program currently has work requirements for those between the ages of 18 and 49, although states can seek waivers.

The House bill, written by Republicans, would raise the upper age, requiring most able-bodied adults from the ages of 18 to 59 without young children to work at least 20 hours a week. Those who aren't working would be required to take a minimum of 20 hours a week of new job-training classes, increasing to 25 hours in 2026.

The bipartisan Senate bill, which passed in an 86-11 vote in June, proposes less dramatic changes, mostly adjustments to streamline the program and stamp out fraud.

Mr. Trump has made clear he prefers the House version but hasn't indicated how far he is prepared to go for a provision that many believe can't pass the Senate. The farm bill will need Democratic support in the Senate, where it needs 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles and Republicans hold only 51 seats.

"When the House and Senate meet on the very important Farm Bill -- we love our farmers -- hopefully they will be able to leave the WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR FOOD STAMPS PROVISION that the House approved," Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this month. "Senate should go to 51 votes!"

Mr. Trump at one point was expected to threaten to veto a bill without the tighter work requirements, but lawmakers said he has yet to deliver such a warning.

For some farmers, the debate over food stamps feels less pressing than new difficulties posed by the tariffs Mr. Trump has levied, and those that other countries have imposed in retaliation. Soybean prices fell to their lowest level in nearly a decade in July after China, the world's largest consumer of soybeans, introduced tariffs of 25% on American crops.

"I'm terrified of this trade thing. I lose sleep over it," Andy Fedje, a farmer in Rugby, N.D., who devotes about a third of his land to growing soybeans, said at a meeting convened by Sen. Heitkamp to discuss the farm bill. "It's just the uncertainty of it."

Others in the state are split over whether food-stamp recipients should face more stringent work requirements. "We know what it's like to work hard," said Tim Ostrem, a grain farmer and construction worker from Rugby. "As cheap as our grain is, there's no reason anybody should go hungry," said Mr. Ostrem, once a conservative Republican who said he started to vote Democratic after the invasion of Iraq.

Justin Lommen, a welder from Devils Lake, N.D., and a Republican, said Mr. Trump should insist on the tighter work requirements. "There's a lot of people taking advantage of it that could be working -- they choose not to," Mr. Lommen said.

For Ms. Heitkamp, crossing Mr. Trump carries political peril. The president carried North Dakota by 36 percentage points in the 2016 election.

She defended the Senate farm bill and its approach to food stamp work requirements at the farm-bill forum Friday morning. "No one wants people who can work to cheat the system," she said. "We think that the Senate bill, which provides a lot of flexibility to the states to set standards, is a good model."

Ms. Heitkamp has been an even sharper critic of Mr. Trump's trade policy and its impact on North Dakota, a position she acknowledges could be politically dangerous. "It might be," she said. "I don't know. But I didn't go there to not call it the way I see it."

Ms. Heitkamp's opponent in the Senate race, GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer, said he supports the House work requirements but expected the final bill to find some middle ground between the House and Senate proposals.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is passing the farm bill," Mr. Cramer said.

