Trump Praises Lame-Duck U.K. Leader Theresa May

LONDON -- When President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May first met three years ago, their clumsy hand-holding in the White House Rose Garden foreshadowed an awkward diplomatic rapport and the coming strain on the so-called special relationship between the two countries.

On Tuesday, as their official relationship drew to a close, Mr. Trump appeared not to want to let go. At a news conference on Tuesday, he leaned in to shake her hand with both of his -- simultaneously gripping her hand and elbow -- and thanked her seven separate times during opening remarks. Earlier in the day he joked that Mrs. May, who is due to quit as prime minister in the coming weeks, should stick around to oversee a U.S.-U.K. trade deal.

When Mr. Trump arrived here on Monday to begin a three-day state visit, British officials were expecting some difficult diplomacy. The president has been openly damning of the U.K. government's failure to deliver Brexit and had already flouted diplomatic convention by weighing in on the leadership race to succeed Mrs. May. Mass protests against his state visit were planned in central London.

But Mr. Trump turned on the charm more familiar to members of his golf clubs, praising Mrs. May's handling of Brexit, the issue that led to her pending resignation, saying she had "brought it to a very good point." The author of "The Art of the Deal" even playfully suggested that Mrs. May was a better negotiator than he was.

By affording Mr. Trump the rare honor of a state visit, which included dining with Queen Elizabeth II and cannon salutes, British officials hoped to solidify relations with the U.S. as the country begins to turn its back on the European Union. The two countries stand at odds on a host of thorny diplomatic issues, including the U.K. appearing to brush aside U.S. warnings over the use of telecom equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co. in the country's mobile network and differing views on how to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The effort to win the president over with glitzy British pageantry appeared to work. Mr. Trump said a "phenomenal" trade deal was in the offing and praised "the greatest alliance the world has ever known." Mrs. May's lame-duck status made it pointless to seriously address any of the major policy differences between the two nations could be addressed. Even so, Mr. Trump played down the prospect of the Huawei issue poisoning U.K. and U.S. intelligence sharing. "We have an incredible intelligence relationship and will be able to work out any differences," he said.

Queen Elizabeth, during her speech at Buckingham Palace on Monday night, also alluded to a wider aim of the visit: to convince Mr. Trump to protect the world order the two countries built after World War II. Mr. Trump has been critical of both the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, two institutions the countries helped forge. To cement the message, Mrs. May presented Mr. Trump with Winston Churchill's personal draft of the Atlantic Charter, a foundational text of the U.N., as a gift.

Despite the warm official welcome, large-scale protests met Mr. Trump in London. On Tuesday, a giant balloon in the shape of a diaper-wearing baby with Mr. Trump's face floated near Parliament. An image showing Mr. Trump's low approval ratings in the U.K. was projected onto the Tower of London. Several protesters, including opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, voiced disapproval at the U.K. rolling the red carpet out for Mr. Trump.

Outside Parliament, protesters gathered in the drizzling rain on Tuesday voiced concerns about Mr. Trump's policies on climate change and immigration. "It just makes me so uncomfortable," said Bryny Doyle, 23 years old, as she stood in a square outside Parliament. "He doesn't deserve to be here."

Mr. Trump and Mrs. May both came to power in 2016 amid major political shake-ups in their respective countries. Mr. Trump rode a wave of populist, antiestablishment enthusiasm. Mrs. May took over as prime minister only after British voters shocked the political establishment by voting to withdraw from the European Union.

But those similar political dynamics were quickly overtaken by opposing personalities, pitting Mrs. May's cautious diffidence against Mr. Trump's brashness, each of which found expression in policies.

The two differed over the president's decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated among six countries over several years, and from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. After Mr. Trump retweeted anti-Islam video posted by a far-right group in 2017, 10 Downing Street issued a forceful condemnation.

U.S. and U.K. officials said tensions eased as the two spent more time together during a visit to the U.K. in July -- including at a black-tie dinner in London and extended talks at the prime minister's country retreat, Chequers -- they started to develop a more natural relationship. That ease was apparent on Tuesday.

The two ended the news conference by joking about a disagreement earlier in their relationship over Brexit, when Mr. Trump had suggested that his counterpart sue the EU to move the issue forward. Mrs. May said Tuesday that she ended up with a good deal without legal action, and the president agreed.

"She's probably a better negotiator than I am," he said, adding that a Brexit deal is "teed up."

"They have to do something and perhaps you won't be given the credit that you deserve if they do something, but I think you deserve a lot of credit," Mr. Trump added. "I really do."

