Trump Presses WTO to Change China's 'Developing Country' Status

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump took aim at China again ahead of trade talks in Shanghai next week, pressing the World Trade Organization to change how it defines developing countries -- which he says gives China and other countries an unfair advantage.

"The WTO is BROKEN when the world's RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!" Mr. Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday. "Today I directed the U.S. Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA!"

A memo Mr. Trump signed Friday calls on his administration to seek ways to force the WTO to evaluate how it designates certain countries. The memo focuses on China but names several other leading economies, including Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

"When the wealthiest economies claim developing-country status, they harm not only other developed economies but also economies that truly require special and differential treatment," the memo reads. "Such disregard for adherence to WTO rules, including the likely disregard of any future rules, cannot continue to go unchecked."

"China most dramatically illustrates the point," the White House memo said.

Mr. Trump tasked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer with using all available means to secure changes at the WTO.

If nothing happens within 90 days, the U.S. would no longer treat any WTO member as a developing country if U.S. officials believe the nation is "improperly declaring itself a developing country and inappropriately seeking the benefits of flexibilities in WTO rules and negotiations," according to the memo.

The action comes as Mr. Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are to travel to Shanghai for meetings with China's Vice Premier Liu He and his team to resume formal negotiations following their collapse in May.

The Chinese Embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon. China in the past has maintained that it abides by all WTO rules.

China was admitted to the WTO in 2001 following lengthy negotiations, amid widespread expectations that membership in the world body would ease China's transition from a state-run to a market-oriented economy.

Mr. Trump, however, has contended that China shouldn't qualify for the benefits that come with developing country status, which include export subsidies and procedural advantages for WTO disputes.

The White House memo states the U.S. "has never accepted China's claim to developing-country status, and virtually every current economic indicator belies China's claim." It cites several indicators, including China's "explosive growth" that has made it the second largest gross domestic product in the world and that China accounts for nearly 13% of total global exports of goods.

"Further, China's preeminent status in exports is not limited to goods from low-wage manufacturing sectors," the memo reads. "China currently ranks first in the world for exports of high-technology products, with such exports alone increasing by 3,800 percent between 1995 and 2016."

Mr. Trump has long focused on the WTO and taken other actions, including invoking national-security concerns to justify imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and blocking appointments to the organization's appellate body.

"China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization. They therefore get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the U.S.," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter in April 2018. "Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to U.S."

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com