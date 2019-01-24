Trump Proposal on Wall, Reopening Government Fails in Senate--10th Update

By Natalie Andrews, Kristina Peterson and Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- Rival proposals to end the partial government shutdown failed in the Senate on Thursday, prolonging the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks but reigniting negotiations between the White House and Capitol Hill over a short-term fix that includes border-security funding.

The decision by a handful of Republicans and a single Democrat to cross party lines in the two closely watched votes opened the door for President Trump and congressional leaders to try to find a way to end the shutdown. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will miss a second paycheck Friday.

In comments after the votes, Mr. Trump said he would be willing to support a short-term deal reopening government if it included a down payment for a border wall or barrier, and he would accept a "reasonable" agreement between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) as long as it contained wall funding.

"One of the ideas suggested is they open [the government], they pay sort of a pro-rated down payment for the wall," Mr. Trump said, referring to a continuing resolution that would fund government for three weeks.

Democrats wouldn't agree to a down payment on the wall, according to aides. Messrs. McConnell and Schumer huddled Thursday but didn't offer details on their discussions. "We're talking, we're talking," said Mr. Schumer as he left the meeting.

The two votes Thursday afternoon were the first the Senate had taken to reopen the government since the shutdown began on Dec. 22. Even with signs of a thaw in negotiations, the shutdown is expected to last into next week, as House lawmakers left Washington on Thursday, and the Senate has no more votes set on spending bills.

"Is this the beginning of the end, we hope, or is it the end of the beginning? That's the question," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.). "Is it going to continue like it is now? It's only real progress if you can go another step."

Thursday's votes reflected that GOP lawmakers don't yet have a plan that can pass the chamber where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority but need 60 votes to advance most legislation. Still, signs emerged that senators have grown hungrier for a deal.

"There's an aperture -- I don't want to be overly optimistic and we've got to all manage our expectations," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii). He added: "There seems to be a realization that this thing is terrible and must end."

The Senate first voted on a proposal pitched last weekend by Mr. Trump. The legislation would have approved $5.7 billion to build a wall along the border with Mexico, along with temporary protections for some immigrants, limits on asylum and other immigration changes. With 50 votes in favor and 47 against, it failed to get the 60 needed to advance.

Mr. McConnell said Mr. Trump's immigration proposals were good-faith gestures aimed at a compromise, but Democrats said they were insufficient. They hope to secure permanent protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents. Democrats also objected to a proposed change in asylum guidelines.

The Senate next voted on a bill brought up by Democrats to fund the government through Feb. 8 and pay federal employees, with no new money for a border wall. That proposal failed, with 52 in favor and 44 against, but six Republicans crossed party lines to vote to advance the bill, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado, both of whom are up for re-election in swing states next year.

After the two bills failed, a group of senators from both parties pivoted to call for a three-week stopgap spending bill, and Senate leaders met to discuss a way forward but stayed mum on details.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said he spoke to Mr. Trump on Thursday afternoon and the president was willing to shift his stance on the asylum guidelines and position on young immigrants, but Democrats needed to be willing to support a barrier on the southern border.

Lawmakers are under pressure to end the shutdown, in which about 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or have worked without pay since late December.

"We're not serving the public, and we are all guilty," said Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) on the Senate floor. "Right now the government is the enemy of the people." Mr. Manchin was the only Democrat to vote for the Trump plan as well as his party's bill.

Mr. Trump said he recognized that federal workers were about to miss a second paycheck and said: "I love them. I respect them." He also gently chided Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for remarks in which he said he saw no reason for federal employees to seek charity or stay home from work due to financial reasons. Mr. Trump said he should have rephrased the comments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) asked of Mr. Ross's comments: "Is this the 'let them eat cake' kind of attitude?"

Businesses have also been expressing concern. American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said the shutdown could lead to staffing shortages at air-traffic control towers, slowing down air travel. JetBlue Airways Chief Executive Robin Hayes cautioned that the industry was near a "tipping point" after which the shutdown would become a bigger drag on airlines.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) expressed hope the new talks on immigration policy would yield results. "Quite honestly, we haven't had any movement on immigration reform since leisure suits were popular," Mr. Tillis said. He said that Mr. McConnell "rightfully brought forth the proposal by the president. Now what we have to do is see a dialogue that largely involves the speaker [Pelosi], but to a certain extent leader Schumer."

Meanwhile, House Democrats are drafting a letter they planned to release by week's end mapping out how they would support spending about $5 billion, and as much as $5.7 billion, on border-security measures once the government reopens, lawmakers said. It is expected to outline support for fortifying ports of entry and hiring more immigration judges among other steps.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.) said Democrats have supported replacing existing structures on the border, including fencing, but were unlikely to back building new barriers.

--Andrew Duehren and Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

