Trump Proposal on Wall, Reopening Government Fails in Senate--9th Update

By Kristina Peterson and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- Two rival proposals to end the partial government shutdown failed Thursday in the Senate, continuing the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks but reigniting negotiations between the White House and Capitol Hill.

The decision by a handful of Republicans and a single Democrat to cross party lines in the votes ratcheted up the pressure on President Trump and congressional leaders to find a way to end the shutdown, amid growing household and business impacts. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will miss a second paycheck Friday.

The White House said late Thursday that Mr. Trump would be willing to support a short-term deal reopening government if it included a down payment for a border wall or barrier, and Mr. Trump said he would accept a "reasonable" agreement between the Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate.

"I wouldn't be happy" with a temporary spending deal without funding for the border wall, Mr. Trump told reporters.

The two votes Thursday afternoon were the first the Senate had taken to reopen the government since the shutdown began on Dec. 22. The shutdown is expected to last into next week. House lawmakers left Washington on Thursday, and the Senate has no more votes set on spending bills.

In the first vote, a proposal from Mr. Trump failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance, receiving 50 in support and 47 opposed. The legislation would have approved $5.7 billion to build a wall along the border with Mexico, along with temporary protections for some immigrants, limits on asylum and other immigration changes. One Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted to support the bill. Two Republicans, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, opposed the measure, signaling opposition among immigration hawks to part of the measure.

The Senate next voted on a second bill, brought up by Democrats, to fund the government through Feb. 8 and provide relief for federal employees while giving lawmakers time to negotiate with Mr. Trump over border security. That proposal failed, with 52 in favor and 44 against. Six Republicans crossed party lines to vote to advance the bill.

Two of the GOP senators who backed the bill -- Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado -- are up for re-election in swing states next year. They were joined by Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Mitt Romney of Utah.

After the votes, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that a stopgap bill funding the government for three weeks "would only work if there is a large down payment on the wall." She also said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) were meeting to discuss the shutdown.

About 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or have worked without pay since late December. Air-travel unions warned Wednesday that the partial government shutdown posed a safety risk due to the strains on air-traffic controllers and other workers.

However, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday he saw no reason for federal employees to seek charity or stay home from work due to financial reasons, citing available loans from banks that could be paid back when the government reopens.

"I don't really quite understand why" some workers are seeking food from charities, said Mr. Ross in a CNBC interview. On the broader impact, he said: "You're talking about 800,000 workers and while I feel sorry for the individuals that have hardship cases, 800,000 workers. So it's not like it's a gigantic number overall."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) responded: "Is this the 'let them eat cake' kind of attitude?"

GOP leaders said the stopgap bill was pointless, since Mr. Trump has said that he won't agree to reopen the government without funding for the wall.

Mr. McConnell said Mr. Trump's immigration proposals were good-faith gestures aimed at a compromise, but Democrats said they were insufficient. They hope to secure permanent protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents, who were shielded from deportation under an Obama-era program that Mr. Trump has sought to end.

Democrats also objected to a proposed change in asylum guidelines that would require Central American children to pursue asylum claims from their home countries, rather than traveling to the U.S. border and requesting asylum there.

Democrats said their proposal offered a way to reopen the government and send back pay to hundreds of thousands of federal employees without having to settle the border-funding debate.

"These two votes are not equivalent votes," Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "The President's proposal demands a wall and radical legal immigration changes in exchange for opening up the government. The second vote demands nothing in exchange for opening the government."

Meanwhile in the House, Democrats were drafting a letter they planned to release by week's end mapping out how they would support spending about $5 billion, and as much as $5.7 billion, on border security measures once the government reopens, lawmakers said.

It is expected to outline Democrats' support for fortifying ports of entry, adding more technology including sensors, drones and communication tools, and hiring more immigration judges and Border Patrol agents.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.) said Democrats have supported replacing existing structures on the border, including fencing, but were unlikely to back building new barriers.

A fight between Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Trump over the president's State of the Union speech appeared to reach a cease-fire late Wednesday night.

Mr. Trump said late Wednesday that he wouldn't deliver the address until the government reopened, following days of high-profile squabbling after Mrs. Pelosi urged him to delay it.

Write to Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com and Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com