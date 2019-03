By Michael R. Gordon

President Trump said Friday that he was reversing the Treasury Department's decision a day earlier to tighten economic sanctions on North Korea by listing two Chinese shipping companies as sanctions violators.

"It was announced...by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea," Mr. Trump wrote in a Twitter message. "I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!"

Mr. Trump's move surprised U.S. officials who had described Treasury's actions as modest but necessary steps to enforce existing sanctions against Pyongyang.

On Thursday, National Security Adviser John Bolton had hailed the Treasury Department's move, tweeting that "the maritime industry must do more to stop North Korea's illicit shipping practices."

A new U.N report that was made public last week documented North Korea's ongoing efforts to circumvent key sanctions that restrict Pyongyang's import of petroleum products and block its export of coal.

Those efforts have been so persistent that experts have questioned whether the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign to apply economic leverage against Pyongyang has been losing steam.

A paper issued Thursday by the Treasury Department in conjunction with the State Department and Coast Guard noted, "North Korea continues to evade sanctions, particularly through illicit ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum and coal."

The paper added that at least 263 tanker deliveries were made last year to North Korean ports. If those tankers were fully loaded, the paper said, North Korea imported more than seven times the amount of refined petroleum it is allowed to buy each year under U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The steps that had been announced Thursday were the first moves by the Trump administration to tighten economic sanctions since last month's failed summit meeting in Hanoi between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr. Trump values his relationship with Mr. Kim and has practiced a top-down style of diplomacy. That approach failed to bridge the divide between the two sides at last's month summit, but the White House has said Mr. Trump is still open to negotiations.

"President Trump likes Chairman Kim and he doesn't think these sanctions will be necessary," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday, shortly after Mr. Trump's tweet.

The two companies that were listed by the Treasury Department as sanctions violators are Dalian Haibo International Freight Co. and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co.

The Treasury Department said Thursday that Dalian Haibo had provided goods and services to a company controlled by North Korea's intelligence service. Liaoning Danxing, the Treasury Department said, has been engaged in deceptive practices to help North Korean officials based in Europe buy goods for the North Korean regime.

Write to Michael R. Gordon at michael.gordon@wsj.com