Trump Says 'Canada Will be Out' Without 'Fair Deal' on Nafta

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said Canada would be left out of a new North American Free Trade Agreement if a "fair deal for the U.S." isn't reached -- and warned Congress he would terminate the deal entirely if the lawmakers interfere in the negotiations.

Mr. Trump's Saturday warning comes a day after U.S. and Canadian negotiators failed to reach an agreement on Friday, a deadline he set, to revamp the trade deal that includes Mexico. The two sides have agreed to continue the trade talks.

"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. "If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decade of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere with these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off."

(More to Come)