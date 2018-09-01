Log in
Trump Says 'Canada Will be Out' Without 'Fair Deal' on Nafta--Update

09/01/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said Canada would be left out of a new North American Free Trade Agreement if a "fair deal for the U.S." isn't reached -- and warned Congress he would terminate the deal entirely if the lawmakers interfere in the negotiations.

Mr. Trump's Saturday warning comes a day after U.S. and Canadian negotiators failed to reach an agreement on Friday, a deadline he set, to revamp the trade deal that includes Mexico. The two sides have agreed to continue the trade talks.

"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. "If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decade of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere with these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off."

The president does have the power to terminate the pact, with six months notice, but it isn't clear if such a decision could withstand legal challenges, of which there would likely be many.

Mr. Trump told congressional leaders in a Friday letter that, "I intend to enter into a trade agreement with Mexico -- and with Canada if it is willing, in a timely manner."

Representatives for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland weren't immediately available for comments. On Friday, Ms. Freeland said U.S. negotiators were exhibiting "good will," and she remained optimistic a trilateral deal that benefits all sides could be reached.

Four days of marathon talks ended with significant differences remaining between the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Trump said he still planned to stick with the timetable he laid out earlier this week to sign a new pact in late November to replace the three-nation accord, he has branded "a disaster."

While Mr. Trump has indicated a willingness to replace Nafta with a bilateral Mexico deal, lawmakers and business groups -- whose support has usually been vital for passage of trade pacts -- have made clear that a Nafta without Canada would face an uphill battle to receive the required congressional ratification.

Mr. Trump issued the threat to Congress on Twitter while many congressional leaders were attending services at the National Cathedral for the late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain, a frequent adversary of the president.

