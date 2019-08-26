Trump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat--7th Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Stacy Meichtry and Noemie Bisserbe

BIARRITZ, France -- President Trump struck a conciliatory tone on the final day of the Group of Seven summit, where he faced pressure from President Emmanuel Macron to de-escalate the trade war with China and ease tensions with Iran.

At a joint news conference with Mr. Macron of France, Mr. Trump said he was open to meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The remarks came hours after the Iranian leader signaled that he too was open to talks, and Mr. Macron said he hoped the two leaders would speak in the coming weeks.

Mr. Trump also sounded a more optimistic note Monday about trade talks with China after having doubled down on his tariff policy only a day ago.

"I think they want to make a deal," Mr. Trump said. Asked earlier Monday if he would consider delaying or canceling planned tariffs on China, he replied: "Anything's possible."

Mr. Trump's softer rhetoric on China helped to calm investors worried about any further escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.7%.

The overtures softened the landing of an otherwise turbulent three-day summit at this French sea resort. Through it all, Mr. Macron executed a high-wire act that managed to keep Mr. Trump in check.

The summit began with the French leader cornering Mr. Trump to discuss Iran and China -- without White House aides present -- and crescendoed with the unscheduled arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the summit. In the end, Mr. Trump appeared to relish the summit's off-the-cuff atmosphere.

"We were getting along really well, nobody wanted to leave," Mr. Trump said. He called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "brilliant man"; and described as "very positive" Mr. Macron's meeting across the street from the summit grounds with Mr. Zarif, who was recently targeted by U.S. sanctions. Mr. Trump praised the French leader, adding that Mr. Macron kept him in the loop on the Iranian diplomat's movements.

At times, Mr. Trump's renewed optimism sowed confusion. He told reporters Monday China had called U.S. officials on the previous evening and said "let's get back to the table." The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, said he was "not aware of" such a phone call by China to the U.S.

A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative didn't respond to questions about when the call took place and between whom.

Asked later in the day to clarify who the calls were with, Mr. Trump said: "I don't want to talk about calls. We've had calls. We've had calls at the highest levels."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought to tamp down the discussion. "There were discussions that went back and forth, let's leave it at that, " he said. "Last night," Mr. Trump interjected.

Still, the comments were a change Friday's brinkmanship when Beijing imposed new levies on U.S. goods and the president responded by increasing tariffs on Chinese goods. The president also directed U.S. companies doing business with China to explore relocating, an order he lacks the authority to give. Mr. Trump has said he might rely on the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which allows the president to block individual companies' actions -- but only if he declares a national emergency first.

A meeting between the U.S. and Iranian leaders would be unprecedented since the 1979 Iranian revolution and any outreach faces sharp opposition in conservatives in Tehran as well as foreign policy hawks in Washington. The U.S. has escalated sanctions on Iran in recent months. Still, Mr. Trump indicated he would be open to it.

"If the circumstances were correct or right, I would certainly agree to that," Mr. Trump said.

In a televised speech earlier in the day, Mr. Rouhani said his government "will not stop short of any path to solve problems," departing from his monthslong rejection of any talks with the Trump administration.

"If I know that meeting with someone will make my country flourish, and solve the people's problems, I will not refrain from it," Mr. Rouhani said.

France has been pushing the U.S. to allow Iran to receive loans, backed by Iranian oil, as a confidence-building measures for potential talks. On Monday, Mr. Trump said he was open to the idea.

"We're talking about a letter of credit," Mr. Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump appeared eager to get along with his fellow leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he has had frosty relations. He called her a "brilliant woman," and promised to make his first visit Germany soon.

"I have German in my blood," Mr. Trump said, eliciting a guffaw from Ms. Merkel.

U.S. and French officials were also making progress toward an agreement to lower tensions stemming from France's new digital tax. Earlier this summer, the levy drew the ire of Mr. Trump, who pledged to retaliate with tariffs on French wine.

Mr. Macron said U.S. and French officials had agreed on proposal stipulating that France will reimburse U.S. tech companies if they end up paying more taxes under the French tax than they would under a taxation rules that Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is currently negotiating.

"I can confirm that the first lady loves French wines," Mr. Trump quipped on Monday when asked about the digital tax.

Still, the president's go-it-alone approach was evident Monday morning as reporters were ushered into a working session on climate, biodiversity and oceans. Six of the seven G-7 leaders were present for the session, while Mr. Trump's seat was empty. U.S. officials had criticized Mr. Macron for including "niche" issues such as climate on the summits' agenda.

G-7 leaders agreed on a $20 million package to help Amazon countries fight raging fires and a long-term effort to restore rain forests, a paltry sum given the scale of the fires' destruction.

Asked at the news conference whether he considers climate change a priority after he skipped a session on the subject earlier today, Mr. Trump said the U.S. revived "tremendous wealth" under his administration. "I'm not going to lose that wealth on dreams, on windmills," he said.

-- Sune Engel Rasmussen in Beirut and Grace Zhu and Stu Woo in Beijing contributed to this article.

