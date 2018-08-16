Trump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta -- 2nd Update

By Michael C. Bender

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said that negotiations have stalled over his attempt to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he is no longer in a hurry to overhaul the pact.

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday at the White House, Mr. Trump told the team, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, "don't do the deal" unless there was a significant breakthrough in talks. He said there currently were no trade talks with Canada.

"I'm in no rush," Mr. Trump said. "If we don't have a breakthrough, don't do the deal."

A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday that Canadian officials are in regular contact with their U.S. and Mexican counterparts on Nafta and "look forward to continuing these important discussions in the coming weeks."

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer discussed outstanding Nafta issues Thursday with Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo.

"We'll see in the end how the whole thing falls into place," Mr. Guajardo said Thursday afternoon after the meeting. "There are Mexican-U.S. issues that have to be solved; then we'll be ready for trilateral discussions" with Canada.

Mr. Trump won the 2016 presidential election with a promise to make Nafta "a lot better" for the U.S., or pull out altogether. He has insisted that his team was close to a deal, while also raising issues that could blow up the agreement, such as warning of possible U.S. tariffs on vehicles and auto parts following duties imposed June 1 on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico. Trump administration officials have been particularly frustrated with Canada for not making more concessions at the negotiating table.

Write to Michael C. Bender at Mike.Bender@wsj.com