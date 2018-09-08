Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 11:29am CEST

By Vivian Salama

President Trump said Friday that tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, reinforcing earlier threats and signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Fargo, N.D., Mr. Trump said the tariffs would be in addition to the tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods the administration has been preparing, which he said will "take place very soon, depending on what happens."

"I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want," he added. "That changes the equation."

The White House has been gearing up to hit China with tariffs of 25% on as much as $200 billion in Chinese goods, on top of the $50 billion of Chinese exports already facing 25% levies.

Mr. Trump's latest threats echo comments he made in June, when he said the U.S. would impose a third round of tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods should Beijing retaliate to the tariffs imposed so far.

The Chinese have matched them dollar for dollar, and trade talks between Washington and Beijing have failed to produce any visible sign of progress.

If enacted, a third round of tariffs that covered an additional $267 billion of imports from China would bring the total amount of goods subject to tariffs to more than the $505 billion the U.S. imported from China in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The public comment period on the second, $200 billion round of tariffs ended Thursday, the last step before a decision. Trade associations, which oppose tariffs, were gearing up for an announcement as early as Friday.

A senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that China tariffs "are coming," but said that the timing remains unclear.

Mr. Trump later signaled that the timing of the $200 billion is not finalized, saying that it "could take place very soon depending on them--to a certain extent it depends on China."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17aMerkel targets debt reduction, investment as tax take "very good"
RE
06:48aXILINX : Squirrels Research Labs Partners with BittWare to Launch Worlds Most Powerful Cryptocurrency FPGA Card
AQ
06:22aEIB considering capital hike, changes to shareholding post Brexit
RE
06:16aPreview -- Barron's
DJ
06:02aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes on a clean, efficient and affordable mobility system;
PU
05:29aTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
05:27aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/09/08 Premier promises level playing field
PU
05:25aChina's Trade Surplus With U.S. Hits New Record -- Update
DJ
03:47aChina's record trade surplus with U.S. adds fuel to trade war fire
RE
03:46aCorrection to Trump Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
5Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.