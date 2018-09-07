Trump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 billion in Chinese Imports

By Vivian Salama

President Trump said on Friday that tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Fargo, N.D., Mr. Trump said the tariffs would be in addition to the $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods the administration has been preparing, which he said will "take place very soon, depending on what happens."

"I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want," he added. "That changes the equation."

The White House has been gearing up to hit China with tariffs of 25% on as much as $200 billion in Chinese goods, on top of the $50 billion of Chinese exports already facing 25% levies.

The Chinese have matched them dollar for dollar.

The public comment period on the new tariffs ended Thursday, the last step before a decision. Trade associations, which oppose tariffs, were gearing up for an announcement as early as Friday.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress.

A senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that China tariffs "are coming," but said that the timing remains unclear.

Mr. Trump later signaled that the timing of the $200 billion is not finalized, saying that it "could take place very soon depending on them -- to a certain extent it depends on China."