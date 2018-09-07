Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 billion in Chinese Imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

By Vivian Salama

President Trump said on Friday that tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Fargo, N.D., Mr. Trump said the tariffs would be in addition to the $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods the administration has been preparing, which he said will "take place very soon, depending on what happens."

"I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want," he added. "That changes the equation."

The White House has been gearing up to hit China with tariffs of 25% on as much as $200 billion in Chinese goods, on top of the $50 billion of Chinese exports already facing 25% levies.

The Chinese have matched them dollar for dollar.

The public comment period on the new tariffs ended Thursday, the last step before a decision. Trade associations, which oppose tariffs, were gearing up for an announcement as early as Friday.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress.

A senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that China tariffs "are coming," but said that the timing remains unclear.

Mr. Trump later signaled that the timing of the $200 billion is not finalized, saying that it "could take place very soon depending on them -- to a certain extent it depends on China."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements to Support Manufacturing in Tennessee
PU
08:30pTesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
RE
08:30pTesla executive departures since 2016
RE
08:23pVERIZON'S MEDIA AND ADVERTISING HEAD TIM ARMSTRONG TO LEAVE : Wsj
RE
08:20pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on $267 billion more imports
RE
08:12pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Appoints Charlotte Petri Gornitzka of Sweden Deputy Executive Director, Partnerships, United Nations Children’s Fund
PU
08:12pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Pork Products
PU
08:12pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Beef Products
PU
08:12pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Trade Mitigation Purchase of Beans Navy Dry, Products
PU
08:09pItalian finance minister moves to reassure EU on budget
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.