Trump Says 'Ridiculous' GOP Senate Spending Bill Must Pay for Border Wall

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- President Trump called the Senate spending bill "ridiculous" on Thursday, demanding that Republicans do more to ensure greater funding for border security, particularly for his proposed border wall with Mexico.

These were the president's first public comments about the appropriations bill, the second passed by the Senate in several days. The bill aimed to boost spending for the next fiscal year for the Defense Department, medical research and the opioid crisis, and it funded other departments through Dec. 7 to avoid a government shutdown, in advance of the midterm elections.

Appropriations for departments that haven't yet been funded through the appropriations process, such as the Department of Homeland Security, were extended through a so-called continuing resolution, effectively pushing back fights that Republicans want to avoid before the midterms, including the president's demand for funding for a border wall with Mexico, one of his top campaign platforms.

On Twitter on Thursday, the president appeared unsatisfied with that solution.

"I want to know, where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill, and where will it come from after the Midterms? Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security," he said. "REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!"

In a 93-7 vote on Tuesday, the Senate approved the package of bills known as a "minibus," instead of Congress's usual use of "omnibus" spending legislation. The House is expected to take it up next week, according to a Republican aide. Lawmakers from both chambers worked jointly on the bill and announced it last week.

Lawmakers also are still negotiating agreements on a third spending bill, to fund the departments of Interior, Treasury, Agriculture, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development.

