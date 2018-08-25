Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 4th Update

By Jessica Donati and Peter Nicholas

WASHINGTON--President Trump canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's scheduled weekend trip to North Korea in a series of tweets Friday after a briefing, signaling for the first time frustration with deadlocked nuclear talks.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula..." Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump's decision appeared to take State Department officials by surprise. Mr. Pompeo named a new special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, to lead the talks only a day earlier, and staffers were preparing for the trip to go ahead on Sunday as planned.

Mr. Pompeo was in a meeting with Mr. Trump in the White House when the president wrote the tweets calling off the meeting, a person familiar with the matter said. The president made the decision after talking to Mr. Pompeo and getting an update on the state of negotiations, which have been gridlocked since Mr. Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

"I'm not satisfied with the progress," Mr. Trump said at the meeting with his top diplomat, the person familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Trump appeared to blame China for the lack of progress on the negotiations, even though Beijing doesn't have a direct role in the process. Officials say progress has stalled because the U.S. wants North Korea to take concrete steps before making any concessions, while Pyongyang wants Washington to reciprocate as it moves toward denuclearization.

Mr. Trump suggested in one tweet that China was no longer cooperating on denuclearization as a way to punish the U.S. over tariffs that have triggered a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the two countries. He said Mr. Pompeo would travel to North Korea after the trade dispute is resolved.

"Because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were, " Mr. Trump wrote.

The U.S. has been calling on China to strictly enforce wide-ranging United Nations sanctions targeting North Korea's economy. The sanctions were designed to exert painful economic pressure on Pyongyang and drive North Korea's Mr. Kim to enter into talks over the country's nuclear program.

Beijing initially appeared to work closely with the U.S. to enforce the U.N. sanctions, but in recent weeks U.S. officials have protested, citing a reported increase in trade between China and North Korea, and they warned that it could ease pressure on Pyongyang to negotiate.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China ended on Thursday without any sign of progress toward a solution. The U.S. put in place tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese goods on Thursday, raising the total to $50 billion. The Chinese have matched them dollar for dollar. The U.S. is eyeing tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports, about half the total from China, that could start taking effect as early as September.

China's Foreign Ministry issued a stern riposte to Mr. Trump's remarks, saying Beijing has consistently worked toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and maintaining regional stability.

"The U.S. statement is contrary to the basic facts and irresponsible. We are gravely concerned," ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a Saturday statement. All relevant countries should "show more sincerity and flexibility, instead of acting capriciously and blaming others."

Mr. Pompeo and his newly appointed special representative to North Korea, Mr. Biegun, were due to leave for Pyongyang on Sunday and then travel to Beijing.

It wasn't immediately clear why Mr. Trump linked China's lack of help on sanctions to the decision to cancel the talks with North Korea. Administration officials have often said that economic issues related to China and North Korea are kept on separate tracks, even though Mr. Trump sometimes treats them as related.

The purpose of the trip was to introduce Mr. Beigun, who will be taking over responsibility for the talks, and to push Pyongyang to do more to show commitment to its promise to move toward giving up its nuclear weapons.

Mr. Trump has long insisted the talks with North Korea were progressing well, and Friday's tweets were the first indication that progress was going slower than expected.

As recently as last month, Mr. Trump tweeted that the U.S. was having "many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!"

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, in a telephone call with Mr. Pompeo on Saturday, expressed regret over Mr. Pompeo's delayed visit to North Korea and said all sides should "maintain momentum" of the talks and work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace, according to a press release from Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Pompeo has made several trips to Pyongyang, but talks have been gridlocked over opposing demands. The U.S. wants North Korea to front-load its promises to denuclearize and take concrete steps to dismantle its assets before offering any concessions. North Korea wants the U.S. to make reciprocal, step-by-step concessions as a show of good faith.

Mr. Biegun was appointed to take over the nuclear talks on Thursday, after Mr. Pompeo's relationship with the North Koreans appeared to sour. North Korea's foreign ministry described Mr. Pompeo's approach as "gangster-like" after a visit in July, and avoided a bilateral meeting with the secretary during a regional meeting earlier this month.

Despite the lack of progress at the lower level, Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim have continued to send each other friendly signals. On Friday, Mr. Trump repeated a previous promise to see Mr. Kim again. The two leaders met at a summit in Singapore in June.

"In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!," Mr. Trump said in another Tweet Friday.

The State Department didn't immediately comment.

