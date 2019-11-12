Log in
Trump Says U.S., China Close on 'Phase One' of Trade Deal

11/12/2019 | 01:57pm EST

By Josh Zumbrun

President Trump said the U.S. and China are close to completing "phase one" of their trade accord, but added, "We are the ones deciding whether or not we want to make a deal."

"They are dying to make a deal," Mr. Trump said in a speech at the Economic Club of New York. "We're close."

In a speech focused on the economy's performance during his administration, the president said his tariff policies have brought countries to the negotiating table.

"But we will only accept a deal if it's good for the U.S. and our workers and our great companies," he added.

Mr. Trump announced that the U.S. and China had reached a deal in principle last month after Chinese negotiators came to Washington. Since then, the two sides have been working to finalize terms and find a venue at which President Trump and his counterpart China's President Xi Jinping could meet to sign the phase-one deal.

While the first phase is expected to be limited in scope, Mr. Trump has said there would then be a second and third phase to deal with larger structural issues in China's economy.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

