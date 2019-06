By Rebecca Ballhaus

The U.S. has reached a deal to avoid tariffs on Mexican imports, President Trump tweeted Friday, saying Mexico had agreed to take "strong measures" to slow migration over the southern U.S. border.

Mr. Trump said the tariffs, which had been set to go into effect Monday, were "indefinitely suspended."

The president said the State Department would release details of the agreement shortly.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com