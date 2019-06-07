Trump Says U.S. Has Reached Trade Deal With Mexico -- Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Josh Zumbrun and Robbie Whelan

The U.S. and Mexico said late Friday they had reached an agreement that would avoid tariffs on Mexican imports to the U.S.

President Trump, in a tweet, said Mexico had agreed to take "strong measures" to slow migration over the southern U.S. border. He said the tariffs, which had been set to go into effect Monday, were "indefinitely suspended."

The president said the State Department would release details of the agreement shortly.

Martha Barcena, Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., said her country would strengthen enforcement measures to contain illegal immigration. "After several days of negotiations and 12 hours [of talks] today at the State Department, we have reached an agreement to put an end to the humanitarian crisis linked to recent migration flows," she said on Twitter.

The envoy said the two governments agreed to cooperate on development programs for Central America and Southern Mexico, part of an effort to address factors that fuel migration. Mexico also would provide jobs, health assistance and education programs for nearly 9,000 migrants who are in the country as part of the "Remain in Mexico" program, which allows the U.S. government to send asylum applicants back to Mexico while their cases are evaluated.

Last month, Mr. Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports beginning June 10, in an effort to push the country to deter the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border.

The announcement of a deal comes as negotiators were headed into their fourth day of talks on Saturday and was made just hours after Mr. Trump returned to Washington from a five-day swing through the U.K. and France.

Earlier in the day, the president predicted there was a good chance that the U.S. would be able to strike a deal with Mexico on border security and migration.

While the talks have focused on steps Mexico can take to stem the flow of migrants reaching the U.S. border, Mr. Trump indicated that a deal could also include some trade elements, beyond simply holding off on the threatened tariffs against Mexican imports. It wasn't immediately known whether those were included in the deal the two sides reached late Friday.

The U.S. has called on Mexico to block more migrants at its southern border with Guatemala and step up efforts against organized smuggling, to slow the numbers of Central Americans crossing into the U.S. It has also pressed Mexico to designate itself a "safe third country," which would mean people entering Mexico from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador wouldn't be eligible to claim asylum in the U.S. Absent a deal, President Trump had threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico.

