Trump Says U.S. Reaches 'Phase One' China Trade Deal -- 2nd Update

By William Mauldin and Vivian Salama

The U.S. and China said they agreed in principle on the first phase of an accord to de-escalate the trade war between the two economic powers, with the U.S. saying it would hold off on ramping up tariffs next week and China agreeing to ramp up its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

"We've come to a very substantial phase one deal," President Trump told reporters after meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the White House.

The agreement includes China's agreement to purchase $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. agricultural products and a commitment to open itself further to international financial services, Mr. Trump said. The pact that officials are calling a first phase will be finalized in three to five weeks, Mr. Trump said after a meeting with Mr. Liu in the White House.

They cited progress on several other matters, without offering specific details, including the potential for agreement on intellectual property protections and currency manipulation. Mr. Trump's trade adviser, Robert Lighthizer, also said the president hadn't decided yet on whether to follow through on additional tariffs set to be imposed in December.

The countries were unable to finish a planned pact to curb currency manipulation, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said discussions were "almost complete." Mr. Trump also cited "good progress" on discussions to prevent the forcible transfer of technology in China.

Mr. Liu said the discussions with senior Trump administration officials were "very good."

The limited truce was less than what was hoped for by some business groups, which were pushing for the completion of a currency pact, new rules to liberalize China's economy and a postponement of major new tariffs on imported consumer goods that Mr. Trump is set to impose on Dec. 15.

Still, officials on both sides now have more time to pursue future provisions that would open up trade further or even a comprehensive agreement with structural reforms, as originally envisioned by the Trump administration.

It wasn't clear whether the administration would follow through on plans to grant licenses for American businesses to sell to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Mr. Lighthizer said Huawei was being considered in a separate process.

--Chao Deng contributed to this article.

