Trump Says U.S. and China Are Inching Toward a Trade Deal -- Update

By Bob Davis

OSAKA, Japan--President Trump said the U.S. and China are getting closer to a trade deal after hitting an impasse last month.

"We could go on to do something that would be monumental and great for both countries," Mr. Trump said Saturday at the start of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and top officials from both sides.

Earlier Saturday, Mr. Trump said he would discuss American actions toward Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. at the meeting.

So far, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in imports from China in the trade conflict, prompting retaliation from Beijing.

"We want to do some things that will even it up with respect to trade," said Mr. Trump, whose administration blames Beijing for a host of economic practices that it says hurt American companies.

Mr. Xi said at the start of the meeting that the U.S. and China "benefit from cooperation and lose from a confrontation."

Earlier Saturday, Mr. Trump said during a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he had already met Mr. Xi Friday night at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Osaka. "A lot was accomplished actually last night," Mr. Trump said.

Chinese officials have said reversing the blacklisting of Huawei is their top priority in trade negotiations. But the U.S. has been reluctant to mix what is seen as a national-security issue--whether Huawei equipment can be used for Chinese espionage--with trade matters.

One possibility, said people familiar with the administration's thinking, is that the U.S. could drop extradition proceedings against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as a part of a deal. Such a move is bound to provoke an uproar among Republican and Democratic lawmakers who advocate a stricter stance toward China. Mr. Trump ignored a question from a reporter about whether he was prepared to drop the extradition request for Ms. Meng.

"The relationship is very good with China," the president said at his meeting with the Saudi prince. "As to whether or not we can make a deal, time will tell. But the relationship itself is really good."

At the U.S.-China meeting Saturday, Mr. Trump was flanked by Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, and Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary. The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also seated at the table with American economic and national-security officials.

The Chinese officials in attendance included Vice Premier Liu He and Beijing's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai.

