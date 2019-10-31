Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Says U.S. and China Looking for New Site to Sign Trade Deal -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:22am EDT

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said China and the U.S. are in the process of selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

Mr. Trump had hoped to ink the deal during a November summit of nations from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in Chile. But Chilean President Sebastian Piñera announced on Wednesday that the meeting had been canceled amid widening protests in the capital city of Santiago.

"The new location will be announced soon," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

The S&P 500 slid on skepticism about a trade truce, knocking the index from its highest level ever. The broad stock-market index declined 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 231 points, or 0.9%, to 26953. The Nasdaq Composite also fell, sliding 0.6%.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are working to finalize the phase one deal, which was agreed to in principle last month, and is expected to include purchases of American agricultural products by China and provisions meant to deter currency manipulation and prevent the theft of intellectual property.

The deal isn't expected to solve major structural overhauls to China's economy, including curbing government subsidies or preventing the forced transfer of foreign technology when companies enter the Chinese market, people following the talks have said. Those issues would be tackled in possible future phases if both sides agree to continue.

In his tweet Thursday, Mr. Trump called phase one "about 60% of total deal" that he is seeking.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Piñera on Wednesday to express his support for canceling the summit, according to the White House.

"The United States stands with Chile, an important ally, as it works to peacefully restore national order," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.67% 26988.92 Delayed Quote.16.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 8074.326594 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 8279.701011 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.54% 3030.27 Delayed Quote.21.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aOPEC October oil output jumps on swift Saudi recovery - Reuters survey
RE
11:48aTC Energy's Keystone line spills about 9,120 barrels of oil in North Dakota
RE
11:48aPRIME MINISTER JÜRI RATAS : the US market is very important for Estonian entrepreneurs
PU
11:48aPRIME MINISTER : history has shown the importance of transatlantic cooperation
PU
11:48aRATAS : The Three Seas Initiative opens up new opportunities for Estonia
PU
11:48aNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : COTTON USA and Oritain Ink New Partnership for Traceability
PU
11:48aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Stork wins EnQuest crew service contract
PU
11:47aOil prices face pressure as global economy slows - Reuters poll
RE
11:44aGlobal stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk concerns
RE
11:43aHong Kong unrest, stronger dollar weigh on Estee Lauder's FY forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats third-quarter expectations on lower costs, higher prices
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group