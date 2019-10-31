Trump Says U.S. and China Looking for New Site to Sign Trade Deal -- 2nd Update

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said China and the U.S. are in the process of selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

Mr. Trump had hoped to ink the deal during a November summit of nations from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in Chile. But Chilean President Sebastian Piñera announced on Wednesday that the meeting had been canceled amid widening protests in the capital city of Santiago.

"The new location will be announced soon," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

The S&P 500 slid on skepticism about a trade truce, knocking the index from its highest level ever. The broad stock-market index declined 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 231 points, or 0.9%, to 26953. The Nasdaq Composite also fell, sliding 0.6%.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are working to finalize the phase one deal, which was agreed to in principle last month, and is expected to include purchases of American agricultural products by China and provisions meant to deter currency manipulation and prevent the theft of intellectual property.

The deal isn't expected to solve major structural overhauls to China's economy, including curbing government subsidies or preventing the forced transfer of foreign technology when companies enter the Chinese market, people following the talks have said. Those issues would be tackled in possible future phases if both sides agree to continue.

In his tweet Thursday, Mr. Trump called phase one "about 60% of total deal" that he is seeking.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Piñera on Wednesday to express his support for canceling the summit, according to the White House.

"The United States stands with Chile, an important ally, as it works to peacefully restore national order," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com