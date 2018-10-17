Log in
Trump Seeks 5% Budget Cuts From Cabinet Agencies

10/17/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

By Siobhan Hughes and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Wednesday asked each cabinet member to devise proposals to cut their respective department budgets by 5% next year.

"Get rid of the fat. Get rid of the waste," he said in a cabinet meeting. "It'll have a huge impact."

The federal government's budget deficit grew to $779 billion in the year ended Sept. 30, up 17% from the prior year, the Treasury Department said this week. It was the largest deficit in six years and ran counter to Republican forecasts that last year's sweeping, $1.5 trillion tax cut would pay for itself by triggering economic growth that would lead to higher revenues. Corporate tax receipts fell by 31% after the top corporate rate declined to 21% from 35%.

Keeping his focus on spending, Mr. Trump said ahead of the cabinet meeting that he had abided by a two-year budget deal setting discretionary military spending at $700 billion in fiscal 2018 and $716 billion in fiscal 2019 because the military had been "depleted." But he said that Democrats had forced him to increase domestic spending as a condition of such bumps in military spending.

"I call it waste money -- things that I never would have approved, but we had to do that in order to get the votes because we don't have enough Republican votes to do this without them," Mr. Trump complained. Mr. Trump reluctantly signed the spending bill after threatening to veto it.

In calling for budget cuts next year, Mr. Trump became the latest Republican to challenge the idea that the deficit widened because of the tax cuts and to focus on other expenses. Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) responded to reports of growing deficits by blaming entitlement programs like Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid, which account for roughly two-thirds of government spending.

"There's been a bipartisan reluctance to tackle entitlement changes because of the popularity of those programs," Mr. McConnell told Bloomberg News. "Hopefully at some point here we'll get serious about this. We haven't been yet."

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com

