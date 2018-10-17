Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Seeks 5% Budget Cuts From Cabinet Agencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:45pm CEST

By Siobhan Hughes and Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Wednesday asked his cabinet members to find ways to cut their department budgets by 5% next year, targeting government spending after an official tally showed Republicans' tax cuts drove the federal budget deficit to its widest level in six years.

"Get rid of the fat. Get rid of the waste," Mr. Trump said in a cabinet meeting. "It'll have a huge impact."

In his comments ahead of a cabinet meeting, Mr. Trump didn't address the impact of the tax cuts he signed on the deficit. He also didn't touch on spending for entitlement programs, such as Social Security, that other Republicans have eyed for reductions but that he campaigned on protecting.

Mr. Trump told reporters he had agreed to the two-year budget deal setting discretionary defense spending at $700 billion in fiscal 2018 and $716 billion in fiscal 2019 because the military had been "depleted." But he said that Democrats had forced him to increase domestic spending as a condition of such bumps in military spending.

"I call it waste money -- things that I never would have approved, but we had to do that in order to get the votes because we don't have enough Republican votes to do this without them," Mr. Trump complained. Mr. Trump only reluctantly signed the spending bill after threatening to veto it.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department reported that the federal government's budget deficit grew to $779 billion in the year ended Sept. 30, up 17% from the prior year. It was the largest deficit since 2012 and came as a result of last year's sweeping tax cut, which helped reduce tax revenues as a share of gross domestic product to 16.5% from 17.2%.

Corporate tax receipts fell by 31%, a result of the top corporate rate being cut to 21% from 35% as part of the tax plan. Individual tax receipts were about flat in dollar terms.

On the other side of the ledger, spending increased 3% in dollar terms, amid higher interest payments and national defense outlays. As a percentage of GDP, spending declined to 20.3% from 20.7% a year earlier.

In calling for budget cuts next year, Mr. Trump became the latest Republican to focus on spending rather than the decline in tax revenue. Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) responded to the growing deficit by blaming entitlement programs like Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid, which account for roughly two-thirds of government spending. The budgets for those programs aren't set annually and instead depend on recipients' eligibility for benefits.

"There's been a bipartisan reluctance to tackle entitlement changes because of the popularity of those programs," Mr. McConnell told Bloomberg News. "Hopefully at some point here we'll get serious about this. We haven't been yet."

Mr. McConnell was signaling his desire to reduce the future cost of entitlement programs and also his reluctance to do so unless Democrats share in the political cost of doing so.

During last year's tax debate, Democrats warned that Republicans would use the deficits created by the tax cut to press for cuts in safety-net programs. Many have spent the past two days saying "I told you so" and folding that into their midterm campaigns.

" Sen. Mitch McConnell, President Trump, and their fellow Republicans blew a $2 trillion hole in the federal deficit to fund a tax cut for the rich," said Sen. Charles Schumer (D., N.Y.). "To now suggest cutting earned middle-class programs like Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid as the only fiscally responsible solution to solve the debt problem is nothing short of gaslighting."

--Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:14pGlobal trade system could be harmed without action - WTO's Azevedo
RE
11:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Choppy Session Slightly Lower After Fed Minutes
DJ
11:08pEERE OFFICE OF ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE E : Driving to a Hydrogen Future
PU
11:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Driving to a Hydrogen Future
PU
11:07pSpotify takes minor stake in music distributor DistroKid
RE
11:04pSeven international banks agree to launch digital trade finance network
RE
10:50pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up - Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:47pKinder Morgan Canada's profit surges on TransMountain sale
RE
10:47pCommunications Services Up After Netflix Earnings - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:45pU.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
4AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.