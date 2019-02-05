Trump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- 2nd Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus and Peter Nicholas

WASHINGTON -- President Trump in his State of the Union address Tuesday sought to jump-start his push for a border wall that has become a focal point of his administration and the subject of a clash with Democrats that led to the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

Mr. Trump, in his first such address made at the invitation of a Democratic House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, was expected to threaten to take unilateral action if Congress won't agree to fund a wall on the southern U.S. border, while calling for a bipartisan approach to immigration. The Republican president wasn't expected to declare a national emergency to divert funds for such a barrier during his address but to hold out that possibility for the future, aides said. In recent days, he has dismissed bipartisan negotiations over border security as a "waste of time."

[Follow live coverage of Trump's State of the Union Address]

"The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda," Mr. Trump was to say, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House. "It is the agenda of the American people."

Mr. Trump was also to say that illegal immigration "illustrates the divide between America's working class and America's political class," according to the excerpts. "Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards," he was to say.

The partial shutdown, which ended Jan. 25 when Mr. Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks despite getting no new funding for his border wall, also delayed the State of the Union address by a week. With Mrs. Pelosi widely considered to have won the earlier faceoff over the shutdown, the onus was on Mr. Trump on Tuesday to try to shore up support among Republican lawmakers -- many of whom had begun to waver as the 35-day partial shutdown dragged on.

The president "not only spent a lot of his own political capital, but spent a lot of theirs," said longtime Republican strategist Kevin Madden, referring to Republican lawmakers. "They're not going to sit on the curb and allow him to force a bad hand the way he did for those 35 days and have them pay a price. They're going to be much more active going forward."

In addition to border security, Mr. Trump's address before a joint session of Congress was expected to focus on trade, health care and infrastructure. The latter is an area where he has said he believes he can work with Democrats -- newly empowered after taking over the House in November elections -- but one in which his advisers are divided over how to move forward.

The president had also said he might use the speech to announce the time and place for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and update the nation on his administration's actions in Afghanistan and Syria. He was also expected to discuss his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, which has been met with criticism from both parties and prompted the resignation of his defense secretary, Jim Mattis.

"Great nations do not fight endless wars," Mr. Trump was to say, according to excerpts of his remarks.

While the president planned to strike a tone of unity in the speech, he also expected to take note of what he sees as stark differences between the two parties when it comes to health care, abortion and other issues, a senior White House official said.

"He's calling out that there's a reason his ideas have succeeded and theirs have failed," the official said.

Mr. Trump was expected to make a humanitarian case for a border wall. "We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens," he was to say, according to excerpts.

The president tried to rally support for a border wall in a prime-time address from the Oval Office early last month, while the government was shut down. Democrats accused him in that address of stoking fears about illegal immigration for political gain.

To emphasize his argument that the southern border is a security risk, Mr. Trump invited as his guests a Homeland Security human-trafficking investigator and the family of a Nevada couple who authorities said was slain by an immigrant from El Salvador who the White House said is in the U.S. illegally.

Democratic lawmakers, who argue that migrants aren't disproportionally dangerous, invited refugees and immigrants, including two who were working illegally at Mr. Trump's Bedminster, N.J., golf club. Republican lawmakers countered by offering seats to law-enforcement officers, including those who work on or near the border with Mexico.

Stacey Abrams, who lost Georgia's gubernatorial race in November, was to give the Democratic response to Mr. Trump's speech. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, predicted that the president's address would be dominated by empty promises. "Every president uses the State of the Union to set goals, but few have done it so cheaply and indifferently," he said.

Mr. Trump swiped at Mr. Schumer Tuesday on Twitter, saying: "He's just upset that he didn't win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would."

In Tuesday evening's address, Mr. Trump was expected to criticize Democrats for their opposition to his border wall, pointing out their previous support for other barriers, one person briefed on the address said.

Congress and the White House face a Feb. 15 deadline to reach an agreement on spending issues, including the border barrier, before funding will expire again and force about 800,000 federal workers to once again go without pay. Mr. Trump, when he announced the temporary deal to reopen the government for three weeks last month, said that if no deal is reached that included wall funds, he would either shut down part of the government a second time or declare a national emergency.

White House advisers counseled against making such a declaration during the State of the Union because Democrats -- and maybe some Republicans -- in the audience would boo, according to people who were briefed on the address Monday evening.

Senate Republicans have been unusually vocal in their criticism of issuing an emergency declaration, with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine calling the move "constitutionally dubious." If Mr. Trump moves in that direction, House Democrats are expected to bring to the floor a resolution of disapproval, a leadership aide said this week. It would likely pass the Democratic-controlled House and come up for a vote in the Senate, where its consideration would be expedited. It also would likely draw an immediate challenge in the federal courts.

Polling has shown that Mr. Trump bore the brunt of the blame for the shutdown, while his overall job-performance rating remained at 43% approval, versus 54% disapproval, in a January Wall Street Journal/NBC poll. A CNN poll released Monday found Mrs. Pelosi's approval rating jumped 8 points during the recent shutdown, to 42%.

Mr. Trump viewed Tuesday's speech in part as a kickoff to a re-election bid, his allies said. "This will be his first campaign speech of the 2020 reelection," said Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign aide. State of the Union addresses in the past, while always carrying political overtones, have more often been framed as nonpartisan events.

Mr. Trump wasn't expected in his address to refer to the investigations into his administration, associates and business by federal prosecutors and House Democrats.

The address comes a day after the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan issued a wide-ranging subpoena to the Trump inaugural committee as part of an investigation into how the fund raised and spent more than $100 million. The federal probe into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia in the 2016 U.S. election is continuing, and the president himself in recent months was implicated in federal crimes by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

An early draft of the address contained a line in which Mr. Trump would urge Congress to "pass my proposal" for rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, an administration official familiar with the drafting process said. When other officials saw the draft, they urged that the line be deleted because Mr. Trump doesn't actually want Congress to pass the only infrastructure proposal his administration has produced.

Mr. Trump has continued to tell aides and officials that he "hates" central elements of the infrastructure plan introduced in early 2018, especially public-private partnerships, according to two people familiar with the speech drafts. The plan would have required cities and states to p ut up at least 80% of the cost of the plan, likely pushing local government into the arms of private financiers.

Mr. Trump won't propose the element missing from any meaningful attempt to make a major overhaul of the nation's infrastructure, the officials said: a mechanism, such as a tax increase, to raise hundreds of billions of dollars to pay for the projects.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com and Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com