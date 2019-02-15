Trump Set to Declare National Emergency at Border, Sign Legislation to Fund Government

By Rebecca Ballhaus and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Friday was set to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open and lay out his plans to divert funds to build a wall on the southern U.S. border, including the declaration of a national emergency.

The moves stave off a second government shutdown but have ignited a new battle over the legality of his border-spending ambitions.

Mr. Trump was set to make remarks on border security at 10 a.m. Friday in the Rose Garden. The House approved the legislation late Thursday, hours after its passage in the Senate, sending the legislation to the president's desk.

The $333 billion package of seven spending bills includes $1.38 billion in funding for 55 new miles of physical barriers -- far less than the $5.7 billion Mr. Trump had asked for to fund 234 miles of new barriers.

The president's push for $5.7 billion in border-wall funding led to the five-week government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, that ended last month.

Declaring an emergency could potentially enable Mr. Trump to shift either military-construction or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding to build more border barriers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who spoke with the president Thursday, said he would support his declaration. But the plan was met with swift criticism from other lawmakers in both parties. Democrats said they would challenge any efforts to move money around without congressional approval, including possibly filing a lawsuit.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he would support a resolution to terminate an emergency declaration and that he intends to "pursue all other available legal options."

Republican lawmakers also criticized the president's plan, saying it undermined Congress and set a dangerous precedent if future Democratic presidents sought to declare emergencies over their priorities, such as climate change.

"I don't think that this is a matter that should be declared a national emergency," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) said.

Hundreds of people or organizations -- including advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and landowners along the Mexican border -- could also potentially claim harm from the emergency declaration, allowing them to sue. If funds were diverted from civil-engineering programs intended to protect against floods or wildfires, for instance, states and local governments that stand to benefit from those projects potentially could challenge the reappropriation as unlawful.

Federal law doesn't define an emergency. The first formal emergency proclamation was issued by President Wilson in 1917, limiting the transfer of U.S.-owned ships to foreigners during World War I, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

There are currently 30 national emergencies in effect, according to the service, including those related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the Iraq war. President George W. Bush declared 13 national emergencies, and President Obama declared 12.

In the 1970s, Congress became worried about the expansion of power and passed the National Emergencies Act, a bipartisan measure that placed limits on presidential discretion. Among other provisions, it allows Congress to terminate an emergency declaration, and it automatically ends an emergency after 180 days unless the president renews it.

Funding for many government agencies was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday unless Congress passed the spending legislation and Mr. Trump signed it into law. The seven-bill package would fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, which runs through September.