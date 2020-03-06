Trump Signs Coronavirus Spending Bill -- 3rd Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus and Catherine Lucey

WASHINGTON -- President Trump signed into law an $8.3 billion bill for fighting the coronavirus outbreak, funding efforts to develop a vaccine and assisting local and state governments' responses, as officials said they were also weighing steps to bolster the U.S. economy.

The White House is considering measures to respond to the economic impact of coronavirus, an administration official said, including deferring taxes for the industries hardest hit by the virus -- primarily hospitality and travel. The official said the move was one of several being contemplated.

Because the administration hasn't offered any details, it isn't known whether such tax deferrals are within the executive branch's authority or would require Congress to act.

Mr. Trump also made a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Georgia on Friday, reversing a decision to cancel the trip over fears an agency staff member had contracted coronavirus. While there he toured the facilities and sought to reassure the public that the risks were low and testing would be available.

But the president, who has at times muddled the message coming from his administration, also used the moment to criticize the governor of the state dealing with the nation's worst coronavirus outbreak, calling Washington Gov. Jay Inslee a "snake." Mr. Inslee, a Democrat, had previously tweeted criticism of the president's virus response, but welcomed Vice President Mike Pence to the state Thursday, and the two pledged to work together.

Mr. Trump said he told Mr. Pence "not to be complimentary" to Mr. Inslee during the visit, saying "Mike may be happy with him but I'm not."

Mr. Inslee's state has been hard hit by the virus, with the number of deaths in Washington state rising to 11 Thursday and confirmed cases jumping to 70 from 39 a day earlier. In response to the president, he tweeted: "It's important for leaders to speak with one voice. I just wish the president and vice president could get on the same page."

The floating of possible ways to strengthen the economy comes as the White House has faced criticism in recent weeks for at times playing down the risks posed by coronavirus, both to Americans' health and to the economy. White House officials have said it is important to keep Americans calm.

In comments Friday morning, Mr. Trump said he believed financial markets "will bounce back soon." He added: "I think we're in great shape," citing his economic record of tax cuts and deregulation." Later, asked about possible government assistance to airlines and other industries affected by coronavirus, he said: "We're looking at different options."

"We're doing everything that we can do," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Friday. But, he added: "Let's not overreact."

In separate comments to Fox Business, Mr. Kudlow said the administration was considering "timely and targeted" measures aimed at helping workers and sectors affected by coronavirus and the volatile market swings that have resulted from it. "People who may be stranded at home and will lose pay, we want to help them," Mr. Kudlow said.

He added that the administration might seek to aid small businesses and that larger-scale sectors might need some temporary assistance.

The comments were in line with remarks earlier this week by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He said the administration was prepared to ask Congress for more help responding to the virus if necessary and that the Treasury was considering targeted actions to help small- and medium-size businesses and workers who don't have paid sick leave.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) said he hadn't heard any proposals from the administration on the possibility of a fiscal stimulus package, and said it was too early to say if stimulus was needed.

"I don't know what the economy is going to do yet," he said Thursday, "but people are nervous because we don't really know what's going to happen in China, is this going to dissipate, will warm weather help it or hurt it, we don't know a lot of these questions. So we have to wait and see."

Before leaving Washington to travel to Tennessee, where tornadoes killed at least 25 people this week, Mr. Trump signed the $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat coronavirus.

"I asked for [$2.5 billion], I got $8.3," Mr. Trump said as he signed the bill in the White House's Diplomatic Room. "I'll take it." Of the coronavirus, he said: "We're taking care of it."

The Trump administration had proposed spending $2.5 billion on fighting the virus, but Congress said that was insufficient, and Mr. Trump subsequently said he would support whatever package they passed. The House passed the $8.3 billion bill Wednesday and the Senate passed it Thursday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the administration had provided Washington and California with all the virus testing kits the states had requested, and that the shipping of additional tests next week was on schedule.

