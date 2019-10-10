Trump Signs Executive Order to Offset Agencies' Increased Administrative Spending

By Kate Davidson and Andrew Restuccia

The White House on Thursday announced a new effort aimed at reining in spending at federal agencies by requiring them to offset administrative actions that boost mandatory spending with cuts elsewhere.

The order, which President Trump signed Thursday, would apply to any agency actions not required by law, including new rules, guidance or program notices. If an agency head determines such action would affect mandatory spending on expenses such as Social Security they would have to submit a proposal to the Office of Management and Budget "to comparably reduce mandatory spending," according to the order.

"This policy includes ensuring that agencies consider the costs of their administrative actions, take steps to offset those costs, and curtail costly administrative actions," the White House said in its order.

Mandatory spending includes spending for entitlement programs, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and is generally governed by legislation, rather than the annual budgeting process

It is not clear by how much the directive will reduce federal outlays and it is unlikely to change the trajectory of trillion-dollar annual budget deficits over the next decade after Mr. Trump and congressional leaders agreed to boost federal spending, and Republicans advanced a $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Mr. Trump signed a similar "pay as you go" order in January 2017, requiring that for every new rule a federal agency proposed it had to identify two rules to be repealed, and any new regulatory costs had to be offset by eliminating costs of the repealed rules. That order only applied to fiscal year 2017.

Congress faces a similar legal requirement for new legislation that increases mandatory spending. House Democrats in early 2019 also reinstated an internal pay-go rule prohibiting the chamber from taking up measures that violate the rule, amid surging deficits following the 2017 GOP tax cuts and a 2018 budget agreement that busted federal spending caps.

Trump administration budget officials have sought to curb federal spending, proposing fiscal blueprints that would slash federal outlays on safety-net programs and reinstate spending limits enacted in 2011.

With little support in Washington for taming budget deficits, however, Mr. Trump and congressional leaders have reached two separate deals to boost federal spending as part of broader agreements to raise the federal borrowing limit. The latest deal is projected to boost annual deficits above $1 trillion over the coming decade.

GOP tax cuts enacted in 2017 have also weighed on federal revenues, which came in much lower in fiscal 2019 than independent forecasters projected before the law took effect.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that the government ran a $984 billion budget deficit in fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, compared with $585 billion in fiscal 2016.

The president and his advisers have privately discussed refocusing on cutting spending in his second term and the pending executive order marks a first step in making good on that promise, aides said.

