Trump Signs Spending Bill Into Law

By Andrew Restuccia and Catherine Lucey

President Trump on Friday signed into law the two-year agreement passed by Congress that increases federal spending and lifts the government's borrowing limit.

The measure suspends the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021 and sets spending levels roughly $320 billion above limits set in a 2011 law. Mr. Trump and GOP leaders cheered the military-spending increases in the deal, but conservatives in the House and Senate slammed what they called unsustainable increases in federal deficits.

The Senate passed the bill on Thursday and the House approved it last week.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com and Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com