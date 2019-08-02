Log in
Trump Signs Spending Bill Into Law -- Update

08/02/2019 | 06:40pm BST

By Andrew Restuccia and Catherine Lucey

President Trump on Friday signed into law the two-year agreement passed by Congress that increases federal spending and lifts the government's borrowing limit.

The measure suspends the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021 and sets spending levels roughly $320 billion above limits set in a 2011 law. Mr. Trump and GOP leaders cheered the military-spending increases in the deal, but conservatives in the House and Senate slammed what they called unsustainable increases in federal deficits. Under the Trump administration, the annual federal deficit is set to reach $1 trillion a year.

The Senate passed the bill on Thursday and the House approved it last week.

The bill, which provides for more than $2.7 trillion in discretionary spending over the next two years, was the result of weeks of negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.).

In the Senate, the bill was approved by a 67-28 margin, with more Democrats voting for it than Republicans. Twenty-three Republicans joined five Democrats to oppose the deal. Republicans control the chamber with a 53-seat majority.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com and Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com

