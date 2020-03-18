Trump Spurns Business Plea to Ease Tariffs Amid Coronavirus

By William Mauldin and Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is brushing aside calls to put broad import tariffs on hold, despite pleas from the business community that it could stimulate the increasingly rocky U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, more than 100 business organizations wrote to President Trump and top administration officials to ask for the suspension of tariffs on Chinese-made goods and global steel imports to help the economy.

"These tariffs are taxes that Americans pay," said the business groups from a variety of industries under the umbrella group Americans for Free Trade, citing research that eliminating the tariffs could boost the U.S. economy by $75 billion. "We urge you to provide tariff relief as one of the measures to help those hurting financially from the economic effects resulting from the current public health crisis."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday the administration is committed to providing whatever economic aid is needed, as consumers stay at home and limit purchases due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

Yet the administration has signaled an unwillingness to cancel the tariffs, the centerpiece of Mr. Trump's "America First" economic policy, which uses trade barriers to protect American industries and to pressure trading partners for concessions in order to increase U.S. exports.

"China is paying us billions and billions of dollars in tariffs and there's no reason to do that," Mr. Trump said Wednesday at a news conference when asked about the business letter. "I can't imagine Americans asking for that. It could be that China will ask for a suspension or something. We'll see what happens. China is having a very rough time."

In fact, the tariffs are paid for by U.S. importers, though Mr. Trump has repeatedly said China is paying.

Mr. Mnuchin and Peter Navarro, a White House trade and manufacturing adviser, have said Mr. Trump isn't looking to cancel broad tariffs right now. Currently, U.S. officials are seeking to keep the health and humanitarian issue separate from trade conflicts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"This whole crisis is a vindication of President Trump's tariff policies, which over the last three years have already begun to bring some of our supply chains and jobs home," Mr. Navarro said in an interview.

Washington and Beijing in January signed a "phase one" agreement that serves as a truce in the trade war, but the U.S. didn't remove tariffs on any Chinese products under that pact, only reducing the rates of some tariffs.

The phase one pact requires China to buy $200 billion more in U.S. exports than previously, and Mr. Trump has said he expects the pact to be upheld. The two countries have recently experienced friction over the virus, which spread from China, as well as a media spat that has seen both sides reduce the number of foreign correspondents permitted from the other country.

"An announcement of a temporary truce in the trade war would underscore that both governments, even in the midst of a protracted economic conflict, put the needs of their citizens above protectionism," said Jake Parker, senior vice president at the U.S.-China Business Council, which represents American companies doing business in China.

Yet trade hawks such as Mr. Navarro have tended to double down on efforts to decouple the American economy from trading partners, rather than easing trade barriers.

"To eliminate or lower the China tariffs now would amount to a bailout for the China economy at the expense of even more American jobs and growth," Mr. Navarro said. A spokesman for U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer had no immediate comment.

Even with the phase one trade deal, there are tariffs targeting about $360 billion a year of goods from China, and a range of tariffs targeted to European cultural products and airlines, owing to a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers. On Wednesday the U.S. raised the tariff level on jets made by Europe's Airbus SE.

The U.S. has quietly taken steps in recent weeks to drop tariffs on medical supplies from China, but many medical supplies and components continue to face tariffs.

Mr. Trump took the relatively rare step of imposing broad tariffs at a time of economic expansion, and domestic manufacturers that benefit from the trade barriers will push hard to prevent them from being lifted during a downturn.

"Any action to remove [steel tariffs] in the face of continued global overcapacity and mounting steel product inventories will only exacerbate the economic and national security challenges facing the nation," said Thomas Gibson, president of the American Iron and Steel Institute, in a letter to lawmakers last week.

Democrats have criticized Mr. Trump's trade-policy execution. Still, Democratic lawmakers, many of whom favor supporting American manufacturing, are divided over whether to remove broad tariffs.

Some in the business community are pointing out that bigger tax cuts and potential bailouts are under consideration, many with a direct impact on consumers, and they say the Trump administration is more likely to listen to targeted pleas for tariff exemptions rather than a broad rethink of policy.

"Certainly tariff relief would be welcome today or at any time," Neil Bradley, policy chief at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told reporters on Monday. He added that "in particular we are urging the administration to take a look at the tariffs on medical supplies."

