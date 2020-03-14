Trump Steps Up Criticism of Fed

Log in
03/14/2020 | 07:22pm EDT

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump intensified his criticism of the Federal Reserve on Saturday in light of the coronavirus pandemic and said he has the power to remove or demote Chairman Jerome Powell, even as the Fed is expected to cut rates next week.

"He has so far made a lot of bad decisions," Mr. Trump told a Saturday news conference on coronavirus response efforts.

Mr. Trump has long complained about the Fed and its chairman and pressed it to lower rates. But he has stepped up his broadsides with the deepening coronavirus crisis, which has roiled markets and disrupted all facets of everyday life.

"We hope the Federal Reserve will finally get on board and do what they should do, because we're doing things that they should be doing," Mr. Trump said, outlining relief efforts the administration has taken or is considering to lessen the economic blow stemming from the outbreak.

The president said the Fed should follow central banks in other countries and lower rates. "We have some tremendous opportunities right now, but Jerome Powell is not making it easy."

He said he had the right to remove the chairman but added, "I'm not doing that. I have the right to also take him and put him in a regular position and put somebody else in charge. And I haven't made any decisions on that."

A Fed spokeswoman declined to comment on Saturday.

Mr. Powell has repeatedly said the central bank doesn't take political considerations into account in its policy decisions and instead bases its decisions solely on its analysis of the economy and markets.

It isn't clear whether Mr. Trump has the legal authority to pick an existing governor as chairman, and even if he tried, the other governors have voted consistently to support Mr. Powell. The Fed's rate-setting committee elects its own chair.

The Fed has taken action already in response to the outbreak. Earlier this week, it said it would make short-term loans available on Wall Street and purchase Treasury securities. Last week, it reduced the federal-funds rate to a range between 1% and 1.25%, the first rate change in between scheduled Fed policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed is set to hold a policy meeting next week.

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com

